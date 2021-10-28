CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times: Hollywood doesn't need to use real guns to tell good stories

There are numerous industry guidelines in place to assure the safe use of real guns as props on the sets of TV and film shoots. Firearms — even those modified not to accommodate real bullets — are checked and re-checked before they are handed off to actors who should then check...

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
Halyna Hutchins' Death Could Change the Way Guns Are Used In Hollywood

Guns have dominated American movies for decades, with millions of fake rounds of ammunition fired off by John Wayne, Sly Stallone, Keanu Reeves, Linda Hamilton and many other action stars. But this penchant for onscreen violence has ended in real life tragedy several times throughout Hollywood history—and did so once again on Thursday, when the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm while filming the movie Rust in New Mexico. The incident—which also seriously injured the film’s director Joel Souza—has led to renewed calls by many in the film industry, including the directors Rian Johnson and Paul Fieg , to ban real guns on movie sets . On Friday, ABC’s cop show The Rookie announced that they would stop using “live” guns during shoots, instead using Air Soft guns and then adding computer-generated muzzle flashes in post-production. “Any risk is too much risk,” wrote showrunner Alexi Hawley .
Real Guns Aren’t Needed on Film and TV Sets, Experts Say, Amid Calls for a Permanent Ban

While acting on four seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story,” Leslie Grossman estimates she’s been called upon to shoot a gun “several times.”. “They’re never real guns,” she says. “Nine times out of 10, I’m using a rubber gun.” When the scene does call for a more dramatic close-up of a gun firing with a physical recoil, Grossman says she usually shoots an air gun instead, with effects added in post-production to enhance authenticity. On the most recent season, “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Grossman recalls only using rubber guns, even while shooting them.
Are Prop Guns Real Guns? Hollywood Actor Weighs In...

(Santa Fe, NM) In the aftermath of Alec Baldwin shooting, which killed one and injured another on the set of his new movie, "Rust", many people are now asking, what exactly is a "prop gun?" Actor, former Marine, and Mehlville native, Kevin Caliber, says the guns used on set are a mix of real, and fake, firearms.
Alec Baldwin Tweets Story Saying He Didn't Know Gun Had Real Bullet

Alec Baldwin is seemingly declaring his innocence in the accident that killed Halyna Hutchins by pointing out he was told it was a "cold" gun ... when it was actually loaded with a live round. Baldwin retweeted an article Wednesday night about the most recent search warrant filed in the...
Dwayne Johnson won't use real guns on movie sets after 'Rust' tragedy

Action star Dwayne Johnson says his production company will now use only non-firing rubber guns and add digital explosive effects afterward, citing the tragedy on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" involving a prop firearm's unexpected live round that killed one person and wounded another. "First of all,...
‘The Rock’ says he won’t use real guns in films anymore

(Reuters) – Hollywood action star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said on Wednesday he would not use real guns in his movies anymore after a fatal shooting incident involving actor Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico last month. Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere...
Dwayne Johnson Says Seven Bucks Productions ‘Won’t Use Real Guns at All’ in Wake of ‘Rust’ Death

Dwayne Johnson says all Seven Bucks Productions projects will utilize rubber guns moving forward, with the Red Notice star pointing to the “heartbreaking” news of the deadly Rust shooting as having inspired this decision. Speaking with Variety on Wednesday, Johnson—who co-founded the multi-platform Seven Bucks company with Dany Garcia—was asked...
