Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades SY Bancorp (SYBT) to Market Perform

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kelly Motta downgraded SY...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Orr Whitman upgraded Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE: TPVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Signed $303.5 million of term sheets with venture growth stage companies at TriplePoint...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Outperform to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Upgrades The Macerich Company (MAC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Goldfarb upgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Michael Feniger downgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stephens Downgrades PROG Holdings (PRG) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZLU) Prices Upsized 13.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,500,000 units, at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Capri Holdings (CPRI) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Matthew R. Boss upgraded Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Upgrades Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Buy

B.Riley analyst Tim Hayes upgraded Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rallies on Strong FQ4 Results and Outlook, Goldman Upgrades to Buy While Summit Downgrades to Hold on Valuation

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) are up nearly 7% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Juniper II Corp. (JUN.U) Prices Upsized 26M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN.U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades National CineMedia (NCMI) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Upgrades BlueLinx (BXC) to Buy

Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson upgraded BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $75.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) PT Lowered to $150 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon lowered the price target on Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) to $150.00 (from $160.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steven Madden (SHOO) PT Raised to $58 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Janine Stichter raised the price target on Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) to $58.00 (from $55.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) PT Raised to $810 at Cowen

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood raised the price target on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) to $810.00 (from $800.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades PPL Corp (PPL) to Hold

CFRA analyst Angelo Zino downgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

