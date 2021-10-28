CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Eversource Energy (ES) to Neutral (correction)

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont upgraded Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $87.00 (from $82.00). The analyst comments "We are raising...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) - P/E: 7.98. Diamond Hill Investment has reported Q3 earnings per share at 8.03, which has increased by 80.86% compared to Q2, which was 4.44. Diamond Hill Investment does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades Now Inc (DNOW) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Tommy Moll upgraded Now Inc (NYSE: DNOW) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading DNOW to OW from EW and reiterating our $12 price target, based on ~12x our ~$85 mil. mid-cycle adj. EBITDA estimate. While we had previously remained on the sidelines amid the recovery, we now have enhanced visibility to improved profitability as the Company has demonstrated a commitment to protect gross margins (third consecutive record margin in 3Q21) by focusing on higher margin manufacturers/suppliers/end markets + de-emphasizing lower margin opportunities, all while taking a disciplined approach to opex spending (WSA set to decline ~14% in 2021 on flattish revenue; going forward should increase at ~$0.03-$0.05 per $1 of revenue increase). Following 3Q21 where revenue improved 10% sequentially/ margins expanded ~200bps, DNOW looks to exit 2021 with a nearly $90 mil. yoy improvement in adj. EBITDA, and we see continued progress through 2022 as revenue is set to grow double-digits and incremental margins creep into the mid-to-high teens."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
Benzinga

Several Analyst Firms Raise Generac Price Target After Q3 Results

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen raised the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to $555 from $500 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. Shen says Generac delivered a weak Q3 and lowered its 2021 guide. Nonetheless, the analyst believes Generac will ultimately continue to work through 2022 on a number of catalysts, including more capacity expansion and the reconciliation bill boosting the company's clean energy business.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Upgrades The Macerich Company (MAC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Goldfarb upgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (TRAQ.U) Prices 36M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRAQ.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “TRAQ.U” beginning November 3, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of Trine II and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of Trine II at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TRAQ” and “TRAQ.WS,” respectively.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Michael Feniger downgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Upgrades Discovery Communications (DISCA) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target of $26.00 (from $28.00). The analyst comments "At DISCA, we continue to have high conviction that these businesses face a long list of very serious concerns, including: the legacy business is facing insurmountable structural pressure, the streaming future is riddled with risk for this set of brands, including the daunting complications of the Warner Media integration and rationalization. However, the market seems to also share those concerns, and has driven the stock price down to a level where we can no longer argue the risk/reward for investors skews significantly negative from here. We believe the market is already pricing the stock for the company to miss its streaming revenue guide, EBITDA guide, or both. As the closing date approaches, the key question for investors from a catalyst perspective is: if the company takes down their guide, will that be bad for the stock (confirming tougher business conditions and lower financial results) or good for the stock (clearing the overhang, regaining investor confidence in a believable outlook on which to price the stock)? We lower our target price from $28 to $26, while upgrading the stock to Market-Perform."
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Upgrades Devon Energy (DVN) to Buy

Benchmark analyst Subash Chandra upgraded Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Cameco Corporation (CCJ) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Lawson Winder upgraded Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Downgrades Qorvo Inc (QRVO) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $175.00 (from $220.00). The analyst commented, "While QRVO has executed well with 5G/Infrastructure...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Chegg (CHGG) to Neutral on Clouded Visibility

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgraded Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $45.00 (from $107.00). The analyst comments "CHGG’s 3Q results were roughly in-line with expectations; however, 4Q guidance and FY22 commentary was disappointing. Underpinning the pressured outlook were a few key headwinds that reduce demand for Chegg's services: lower student enrollment, students opting for fewer & easier classes (pass/fail grades), and professors assigning less homework–all part of post-COVID trends. Management saw a sharp turn in September and indicated that these trends may persist through CY22. We are accordingly lowering our rating on CHGG to Neutral and our PT to $54 ($107 prev); while valuation is attractive at 10.5x CY23E EV/S, we would look for improving fundamentals to get more constructive. In our view, TWOU is likely to see similar headwinds and are cautious on 2U until they report earnings on 11/9."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) to Buy

UBS analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Upgrades Shake Shack (SHAK) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett upgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Upgrades Stellus Capital (SCM) to Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski upgraded Stellus Capital (NYSE: SCM) from Perform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $115.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading BC to Outperform, $115 PT given 1) restock could last for 3 years providing low variance revenue path; 2) margins could surprise to upside given past cost initiatives, new product, integrating acquisitions; 3) cash optionality. BC trading ~10.5x NTM P/E vs past 3-year average of 11.9x."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Upgrades Agilysys Inc (AGYS) to Buy

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee upgraded Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ: AGYS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
