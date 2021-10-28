CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony raises forecast as sales hold up amid COVID damage

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Sony reported Thursday that its profit fell 54% in the...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Nintendo's profit drops from last year's pandemic boom

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo's profit dropped 19% in the first half of its fiscal year from the previous year, when it received a big lift as people stuck at home by the coronavirus pandemic turned to its products. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
VIDEO GAMES
Times Daily

Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Times Daily

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Digital Subscription
Times Daily

Unemployment claims drop to 269,000, another pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, another sign the job market is healing after last year's coronavirus recession. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

WHO Europe chief voices 'grave concern' about COVID rebound

GENEVA (AP) — A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Spiraling infections grip low-vaccination parts of Europe

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Central and Eastern Europe grappled with spiraling coronavirus cases on Thursday with several countries hitting new daily records in the regions, which have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the continent. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

WHO: Europe is the epicenter of pandemic despite vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — Top officials at the World Health Organization said Thursday that Europe has seen a more than 50% jump in coronavirus cases in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic despite an ample supply of vaccines. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings raises profit forecast on pent-up demand

(Reuters) – Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast, as it benefits from price increases and strong demand for its designer handbags and Jimmy Choo shoes, sending its shares up about 5% in premarket trade. Pent-up demand from shoppers now venturing out as restrictions...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Under Armour raises forecasts amid supply chain snafus; shares jump 16%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) on Tuesday raised its full-year forecasts, alleviating investor concerns regarding holiday inventory shortages flagged by nearly all its peers and sending its shares up 16%. Factories in Vietnam, where Under Armour sources about one-third of its products from, have begun reopening after...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Sony Upgrades Full-year Net Profit And Sales Forecast

Sony upgraded its full-year sales and profit forecast on Thursday, saying it expected strong performances in the music, movie and electronics sectors. The optimistic outlook came despite a lacklustre second quarter overall, with net profit down more than half compared with its extraordinary results in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Sony Pictures Entertainment Records $288M Q2 Profit; Full-Year Forecast Upped To $950M

Sony Pictures Entertainment recorded $288M in operating profits for the three months ending September 30, repping a 7% dip from the same period last year. Revenues in the division, however, were up 35% to $2.37B. Reporting its full fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings this afternoon in Tokyo, Sony Corp said overall operating income at the electronics and entertainment giant was 318.5B yen ($2.8B), up 1% over the same period last year. Net income took a 54% hit, down to 213.1B yen (-18% when adjusted). Sales increased 13% to 2.37T yen ($21B) thanks to a significant hike in the Games and Network...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Lilly raises 2021 outlook on higher COVID-19 drugs sales

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday, citing expected higher sales of its COVID-19 antibody therapies, and the drugmaker said it has initiated a rolling submission for its experimental Alzheimer’s treatment. Demand for Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody therapies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, rose during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

CORRECTED-Video game publisher Electronic Arts raises annual sales forecast

(Corrects title name to “Battlefield 2042”, not “Battleground 2042”, in paragraph 1) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc on Wednesday raised its annual adjusted sales forecast, betting on its soccer franchise “FIFA” and the upcoming launch of warfare title “Battlefield 2042”. The videogame maker said it expected full-year adjusted...
FIFA
Sourcing Journal

Capri CEO John Idol Says Price-Hike Strategy Paying Off at Michael Kors

Supply disruption clipped revenue at Michael Kors, though parent Capri beat Wall Street’s earnings and revenue estimates on surging demand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Japan labor leader vows to fight for stable, better work

TOKYO (AP) — The head of Japan’s largest labor federation says she is determined to listen to the voices of all workers in fighting for better wages and conditions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
LABOR ISSUES
kfgo.com

Mondelez raises sales forecast on emerging markets strength

(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as price increases for its biscuits and snacks coupled with strong demand from emerging markets helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. The Oreo cookie maker has seen demand bounce back across China, India, Brazil and other emerging...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy