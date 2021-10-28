New law aims at cutting health insurance costs. How much can it really help?

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — The Biden administration Thursday moved forward with COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees of large businesses and healthcare workers, adding fuel to a debate that will be on display in Florida during a special legislative session this month. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued rules that will fully take effect on Jan. 4. The OSHA rule will apply to employers with 100 or more workers. It will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative at least once a week — a measure...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO