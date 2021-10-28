CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

New law aims at cutting health insurance costs. How much can it really help?

By Rose Hoban
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law last month that’s been touted as a way to create insurance plans...

www.northcarolinahealthnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
North Carolina Health News

Feds put ‘special focus’ on 10 NC nursing homes with sketchy performance records

In September 2020, federal regulators determined that residents of the Lillington nursing home Universal Health Care were in “immediate jeopardy,” the most serious warning status issued by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, regulators announced recently. That designation became part of the reason that Universal Health Care, along...
LILLINGTON, NC
wagmtv.com

There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage. According to Andrea White, community educator for ACAP. Coverme.gov is state level coverage with fewer limitations than healthcare.gov. “This plan includes coverage for pregnant women now. The federal platform...
MAINE STATE
ABQJournal

Federal funds help cut health care costs

While the pandemic has brought challenges to New Mexicans, federal legislation has brought financial assistance in the form of lower health care costs. “It’s such an opportunity,” said Ernie C’deBaca, president of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce. “New Mexico is the kind of state that can really take advantage of this.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
marylandmatters.org

‘Less Than Three Fancy Coffee Drinks’: New Program Offers Low-Cost Health Insurance to Young Adults

Beginning Monday, young adults in Maryland can enroll in a health insurance program through the state’s public health benefits exchange platform for as little as $1 a month. “This is the year to get coverage,” Michele Eberle, the executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, said at a news conference announcing the launch of the State-Based Young Adult Health Insurance Subsidies Pilot Program on Thursday. “It will cost you less than three fancy coffee drinks for the entire year.”
HEALTH
CBS Miami

New Vaccination Requirements Likely To Fuel Florida Debate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — The Biden administration Thursday moved forward with COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees of large businesses and healthcare workers, adding fuel to a debate that will be on display in Florida during a special legislative session this month. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued rules that will fully take effect on Jan. 4. The OSHA rule will apply to employers with 100 or more workers. It will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative at least once a week — a measure...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Health Care
allpointbulletin.com

How much should that Covid-19 test cost?

Fire chief Christopher Carleton updated fire commissioners at their last commission meeting on the district’s twice-weekly Covid-19 testing program. According to the chief, the state has agreed to pay for all tests not covered by U.S. insurance until the end of the year and possibly longer, regardless of the nationality of the individual being tested.
North Carolina Health News

Health Care Half Hour – Environmental justice in eastern NC

Join us for a conversation with NC Health News journalist Melba Newsome to discuss her two-part MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative series about the residents’ decades-long struggle for environmental and health justice and the laws and regulations that work against them. Read Melba’s reporting here: Unchecked growth of industrial animal farms...
HEALTH
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
liveinsurancenews.com

How You Can Lower Your Business Auto Insurance Costs

Having a higher insurance rate will begin to eat into your company’s profits. Even with costs on the rise, you can’t avoid the price of insurance, but you can take active measures to lower the cost of your fleet. The claims will often cause a substantial rise in the price of insurance, and reducing your accidents will prove the most effective way to keep your premiums lower.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

Open enrollment: Is that really the health insurance you’re looking for?

The 2022 health insurance open enrollment season began Monday and runs through Dec. 15. So now is the time to think about changes to your health coverage. But before you do, make sure any plan you’re considering actually gives you the coverage you seek. Dishonest companies sometimes market medical discount plans or health plans with limited insurance benefits, as comprehensive health insurance. And sometimes they just lie about the “health plans” they offer.
HEALTH
wbfo.org

Catholic Health cuts health insurance for striking workers

Things have heated up even further, as the strike at Buffalo's Mercy Hospital lingers into its second month. Catholic Health is cutting off health insurance for the strikers, in a move the union said is an attempt to intimidate workers into a bad contract. Talks broke down early Sunday morning...
BUFFALO, NY
North Carolina Health News

Three months into Medicaid transformation, providers say the new administrative burdens are crushing

Three months into North Carolina’s Medicaid transition, some small health providers say they’re struggling to navigate the new system. They describe spending hours more on new administrative tasks, trying to ensure their patients don’t experience lapses in care and that they get paid for the services they provide. “I want...
CHARLOTTE, NC
coloradopolitics.com

New report from pharmaceutical industry points fingers at health insurance industry over costs

A report from the pharmaceutical industry is pointing fingers at health insurance providers, claiming that "(h)ealth insurance just isn’t working like it should, because insurers and pharmacy benefit managers are increasingly shifting more health care costs onto patients through high deductibles and coinsurance." The report, “Barriers to Health Care Access...
INDUSTRY
Chicago Sun-Times

New initiative aimed at helping suburban immigrants access health care options

Suzy Rosas felt frustrated as her family this summer tried to figure out how to pay for a costly surgery to remove an aneurysm from her mother’s brain. Her 61-year-old mother doesn’t have insurance and is an undocumented immigrant. But Rosas, a volunteer with Mano a Mano Family Resource Center, had attended a workshop where a financial assistance program through Illinois hospitals was discussed as an option for immigrants. Her mother applied for it, and on Wednesday she underwent the two-hour surgery, she said.
IMMIGRATION
North Carolina Health News

COVID outbreaks continue in NC jails, which are exempt from state vaccine mandate

As the most recent Delta variant wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be tapering off in most of North Carolina, carceral facilities are still experiencing outbreaks. At least three people in different county jails have died due to the coronavirus in the past month, according to weekly outbreak reports from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Will Let Employers Make Workers Pay for Tests

The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 shot to pay for required weekly tests and masks, two sources familiar with the matter said. The emergency rule, which will apply to companies with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
920
Followers
644
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy