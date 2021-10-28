Hey Guys, What Are Some Life Hacks You Know?
Life hacks that actually works!
Need something cold fast? Put it in the freezer for a short bit. Pro tip: Don't forget about it :p
Learn how to say "no" to people. Especially on the job, but this can also apply to the people you love as well.
Learn to recognize little things in daily life that make you happy, that you're grateful for. Doing this regularly 'rewires' your brain, making it easier to recognize and focus on positive thoughts. It's in the little things; seeing a rare bird, an unexpected talk with the persoon waiting in line behind you, relaxing on the couch with your pet in your lap, etc.
Self care is not selfish, it's a necessity. Besides doing your best to eat right, get enough sleep, drink enough water, etc. it's also about having boundaries and learning to say 'no' to things or people that are not good for you.
Always buy your shoes in the afternoon after your feet have expanded.
Wedge a pool noodle between your washer and dryer to prevent things from getting lost and never seen again.
IF you don't know what you're doing, get help first. This goes for everything from DIY to cleaning, buying houses or cars, pretty much everything. Before jumping in, research, research, research. Don't take everything you read on the internet as golden either. Ask around, read articles, talk to friends. It is easy to do a lot of harm very quickly if you don't know what you're doing.
Have an emergency fund.
If you get a monetary gift/bonus, spend half, save half.
Listen to your gut - alway, always, always. Your gut is frequently smarter than your brain.
1) When chopping onions, put a teaspoon in your mouth.
2) Pound a banana into a paste: best hair conditioner ever.
3) Drink 4 drops of peppermint oil in a good sip of water against irritable bowel.
4) Lavender oil is reported to relax and ease insomnia.
5) If nauseous, sleep on your left side. Apparently, this relaxes the internal organs while sleeping on your right puts all your weight on them.
1) If allergic to peanuts: do not eat peanuts.
2) If you have an unwanted erection, just wait 40 years.
If you value your job, stay off twitter.
To peel a banana, snap its stub (not the tip), and just rip the skin away. That way, you won't need to use your nails. I learned this a few years ago and never went back. Mostly because I chew my nails away, so I always struggled to peel a banana.
Drink lots of water, always follow your gut and do what makes you happy.
Set up a savings account and set your debit account up to automatically deposit an amount on your savings account the day you get your income.
If your cat pukes on the carpet, it will be so much easier to clean up if you let it dry first.
Saving money on food:
1. Learn how to use what nature gives you (collect nuts, learn some edible plants...)
2. Join foodsharing
3. Plan your meals ahead with what you still have at home
4. Freeze, dry, conserve, ferment leftovers
5. Use space to grow kitchen herbs
6. Use apps like "Too good to go".
7. Shop as late as you can, usually the prices will be reduced for fresh fruits and vegetables short before they close.
Learn to sew by hand, with a needle and thread. Practice by replacing buttons, fixing holes in your socks and pockets, hemming pants. Once you get into the habit of repairing your clothes, you will spend much less money on your wardrobe. Also there are many items you can make for yourself. The easiest things to make by hand are pillowcases, curtains, totes and placemats.
Two main ones. 1) Take care of your finances and 2) remember some people out there are complete f uckwits; they walk amongst us.
Share yours with us in the comments below!
Comments / 1