CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Are Some Life Hacks You Know?

AskMeAnything
AskMeAnything
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VLpt_0cf8i5nF00
Crystal de Passillé-Chabot/Unsplash

Life hacks that actually works!

Need something cold fast? Put it in the freezer for a short bit. Pro tip: Don't forget about it :p
Learn how to say "no" to people. Especially on the job, but this can also apply to the people you love as well.
Learn to recognize little things in daily life that make you happy, that you're grateful for. Doing this regularly 'rewires' your brain, making it easier to recognize and focus on positive thoughts. It's in the little things; seeing a rare bird, an unexpected talk with the persoon waiting in line behind you, relaxing on the couch with your pet in your lap, etc.
Self care is not selfish, it's a necessity. Besides doing your best to eat right, get enough sleep, drink enough water, etc. it's also about having boundaries and learning to say 'no' to things or people that are not good for you.
Always buy your shoes in the afternoon after your feet have expanded.
Wedge a pool noodle between your washer and dryer to prevent things from getting lost and never seen again.
IF you don't know what you're doing, get help first. This goes for everything from DIY to cleaning, buying houses or cars, pretty much everything. Before jumping in, research, research, research. Don't take everything you read on the internet as golden either. Ask around, read articles, talk to friends. It is easy to do a lot of harm very quickly if you don't know what you're doing.
Have an emergency fund.
If you get a monetary gift/bonus, spend half, save half.
Listen to your gut - alway, always, always. Your gut is frequently smarter than your brain.
1) When chopping onions, put a teaspoon in your mouth.
2) Pound a banana into a paste: best hair conditioner ever.
3) Drink 4 drops of peppermint oil in a good sip of water against irritable bowel.
4) Lavender oil is reported to relax and ease insomnia.
5) If nauseous, sleep on your left side. Apparently, this relaxes the internal organs while sleeping on your right puts all your weight on them.
1) If allergic to peanuts: do not eat peanuts.
2) If you have an unwanted erection, just wait 40 years.
If you value your job, stay off twitter.
To peel a banana, snap its stub (not the tip), and just rip the skin away. That way, you won't need to use your nails. I learned this a few years ago and never went back. Mostly because I chew my nails away, so I always struggled to peel a banana.
Drink lots of water, always follow your gut and do what makes you happy.
Set up a savings account and set your debit account up to automatically deposit an amount on your savings account the day you get your income.
If your cat pukes on the carpet, it will be so much easier to clean up if you let it dry first.
Saving money on food:
1. Learn how to use what nature gives you (collect nuts, learn some edible plants...)
2. Join foodsharing
3. Plan your meals ahead with what you still have at home
4. Freeze, dry, conserve, ferment leftovers
5. Use space to grow kitchen herbs
6. Use apps like "Too good to go".
7. Shop as late as you can, usually the prices will be reduced for fresh fruits and vegetables short before they close.
Learn to sew by hand, with a needle and thread. Practice by replacing buttons, fixing holes in your socks and pockets, hemming pants. Once you get into the habit of repairing your clothes, you will spend much less money on your wardrobe. Also there are many items you can make for yourself. The easiest things to make by hand are pillowcases, curtains, totes and placemats.
Two main ones. 1) Take care of your finances and 2) remember some people out there are complete f uckwits; they walk amongst us.

Share yours with us in the comments below!

Comments / 1

Related
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, How Did Your Dogs Or Cats Act During Quarantine?

Post funny stories about your dogs during quarantine. My dog on the first day of quarantine started to cry and cry I didn't know what to do because I didn't have any masks because my parents were buying some I panicked and started to stress, I ended up on the floor crying my soul out, my dog came to where I was and just looked at me I stared back knowing he was judging me, when my parents came back they found me and my dog laying on the ground. I never forgot to buy masks ever again.
PETS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s Your Favorite Quote?

Mine is “The world laughs in flowers” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. If you want to know what a person is like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not equals. "Stay weird. Stay rude. Stay alive." ~Crime Junkies. Kept me safe in the city at night.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Hacks#Insomnia#Hair Conditioner#Behind You#Cars#Wedge
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Worst Excuse For Being Late You’ve Ever Heard?

"I was looking for something." "An excuse not to come. Clearly I didn't find one." TV show Grace and Frankie…. There was so much traffic on the stairs!!. I know this girl who recently moved to another country and got a job there. She was running very late on her first day because she wasn't used to their public transport system. So she just called in and said that she had just been hit by a car.
ENTERTAINMENT
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Do You Do To Make Extra Money?

I'm curious, what do you do to make extra money or earn an additional income?. Catch my kids doing something wrong so I can take their allowance back. It’s an easy $60. Make plushies and keyrings and other handmade stuff to sell on ebay and etsy.
ECONOMY
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Can You Share Some Problems That We Can Fix？

Litter. Take your trash home or find a bin to throw it in. I'm in therapy and really struggling with an existential crisis. My therapist tells me that only I can change my outlook on life and I guess he is right. The problem is that as much as I try, I can't shake off the feelings of futility and pointlessness of it all. All my previous coping mechanisms are failing and I don't know how I can climb out of the abyss. I have no dreams or ambitions and I am simply just existing. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
SOCIETY
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Do You Like About Your Job?

Tell me something about your job that you like. Maybe it makes you happy, feeling accomplished, lets you focus on your assets or talents, etc. I got so used to working in customer service jobs where I would get yelled at, judged harshly and expected to choose my job over my family. Now I work mostly from home for an accounting firm where people tell me that if I don't know something to ask, they'd be more than happy to show me how to do it. They praise me when I'm making progress...I mean like crazy praise me! And I've never been in such a judgement free supportive company as I am here. My schedule is flexible so I can tend to family issues. I love my job!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Done?

My first day working at a drug store when I was 14. It was my first job and I was super nervous. We sold balloons that I had to learn to fill up with helium. Each time I’d fill up a balloon I would set it down on the counter and turn around to fill up the next. Each time the balloon would be gone when I’d turn around to add another to the pile. Duh!
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Oddest Comment Anyone Has Said To You That You Just Had No Response For?

I don't know what to say when people are sad or grieving. I'm literally not capable of empathy so I just look like a ahole. For example, a short while ago colleague A had sent a message to colleague B telling them that their (A) mother had died that morning. B told me as I'm the direct manager of A. When A called me and told me their mum had died, my response was 'So I hear! What's your plan? How long do you want off?'. I know I need improvement.
SOCIETY
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, How Do You Wake Up?

Hey everyone, how and at what time do you usually wake up? (alarms, on your own, woken by someone else, etc.) How do you start your morning? Share with us!. I set an alarm for 5am then that is my time to wake up and “rest my eyes” (usually end up falling asleep) then that tricks my brain into thinking its later than it is so when I wake up I will feel well rested when its actually 5:30 which is my next alarm for when I actually have to wake up then at 5:30 I lay in bed with the lights on and do something relaxing like read or watch yt then at 6 I get up to walk around and get ready then I get back into bed and just lay there till 7.
CATS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Would Be Your Dream Date?

If you could have a perfect dream date what would you do?. To have a date in the first place...lol. I'd like something where you can talk without many distractions but also in a comfortable environment. I'm a simple person, it can be a museum or just a road trip or an aquarium. I think you can tell a lot about someone by just observing and talking to them in these settings. Hopefully one day I'll get to try it out. (I'm way to old to still have so much social anxiety but I do and it always seems strange to people).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Are Your Phobias?

Being alone, tall buildings, falling, men, woman, people, the dark, empty rooms, large objects, failure, large empty rooms, strangers, bugs, being touched, being forgotten, the world, the future, the past, ropes, loud noises, bright lights, fireworks, fire, my family, boiling water and deep water (most of this is from personal experience with people from the past)
HEALTH
AskMeAnything

AskMeAnything

19
Followers
208
Post
649
Views
ABOUT

Ask Me Anything about Life, Funny, Relationship, etc. Let's rock together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy