Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid. 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in...

ALBANY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO