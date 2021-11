We’ve heard it all before. We risk nightmare scenarios after our death if we don’t have a will, from the wrong people getting their hands on our hard-earned cash to our children being left nothing. At least that’s what experts warn us. But am I really jeopardising my family’s future because I don’t have one? Or are these scare tactics just another way of getting us to pay for services we may not need, especially if we don’t own a home?Having a legal will means you can state exactly what happens when you die, from where your house will go,...

