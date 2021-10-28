CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Conservatory Previews 'For Our Common Home: Resounding Ecojustice' By Linda J. Chase on November 7

By ANN BRAITHWAITE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Conservatory’s internationally renowned Contemporary Improvisation (CI) Department previews a new work by flutist, composer, and faculty member Linda J. Chase, created in collaboration with theologian and author Harvey Cox. “For Our Common Home: resounding ecojustice” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7 in NEC’s Brown Hall,...

berklee.edu

Boston Conservatory at Berklee presents contraBAND: Rítmicas, featuring percussion soloist Samuel Solomon on November 14

Boston Conservatory at Berklee’s fall Center Stage performance season continues on Sunday, November 14 with a free music concert featuring contraBAND, the school’s contemporary classical music ensemble. The program will be directed by Assistant Professor of Orchestral Studies and Contemporary Music Vimbayi Kaziboni, and percussion faculty member Samuel Solomon will make a special appearance as a featured soloist.
BOSTON, MA
hudsonvalley360.com

Bard College Conservatory of Music and Graduate Vocal Arts Program Present Songs From The Real World: The French Cabaret on November 6

Bard College Conservatory of Music and Graduate Vocal Arts Program Presents. ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — The Bard College Conservatory of Music and Graduate Vocal Arts Program present Songs From The Real World: The French Cabaret, a benefit for the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Scholarship Fund. The concert features renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe (artistic director), pianist Kayo Iwama (associate director), as well as members of the Graduate Vocal Arts Program and Conservatory Collaborative Piano Fellowship exploring the beginnings of the world of French cabaret, a musical movement that was born to explore an exotic and bohemian ideal, expressing social and political satire through song. The performance will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 8 pm in the Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater. Tickets start at $25, with $5 tickets for Bard students made possible by the Passloff Pass. Virtual livestream tickets are pay what you wish. All ticket sales benefit the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Scholarship Fund. To purchase or reserve tickets visit fishercenter.bard.edu, call 845-758-7900 (Mon-Fri 10am-5pm), or email boxoffice@bard.edu.
PERFORMING ARTS
grtimes.com

Our Home Too Documentary Film Project Team Announces New Developments

According to Dante James, "The stories of Black men and women freedom fighters in Grand Rapids deserve to be elevated beyond interpretations whitewashed to protect white privilege. Everyone suffers when history is measured by a narrative that limits the truth. Together, we will tell the untold story of Grand Rapids' Black community. Together, we strive to honor the lives and legacies of the men and women who paved the way for me and other natives of the place we call home."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Boston Globe

New England Book Awards

The New England Independent Booksellers Association recently announced the winners of this year’s New England Book Award, a prize honoring books written by an author living in New England, or focused in or on the region. In the fiction category, Kaitlyn Greenidge took the prize for “Libertie” (Algonquin). Alison Bechdel took the non-fiction prize for the graphic memoir she wrote and illustrated, “The Secret to Superhuman Strength” (Mariner). Claudia Rankine’s lauded “Just Us” (Graywolf) took the prize for poetry. In the children’s book category, “Watercress” (Neal Porter/Holiday House), written by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin, won the prize. Rajani LaRocca won the middle grade category for her book “Red, White, and Whole” (Quill Tree). And Crystal Maldonado took the prize for “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” (Holiday House) in the young adult category. Awards were announced last week in a during a virtual masked ball event hosted by the New England Independent Booksellers Association, which has been awarding versions of the prize since 1990.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allaboutjazz.com

Fred Lonberg-Holm, Abdul Moimême & Carlos Santos: Transition Zone

Chicago-born cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm has long been in the vanguard of free improvisation. But along with free jazz, he has recorded in the rock and country genres, and composed concert works. He is joined on Transition Zone by two leaders of Lisbon's creative music scene. Dual-electric guitarist/composer Abdul Moimême and electronics artist/composer Carlos Santos bring their extraordinary abilities to create ethereal soundscapes to this impressive project.
CHICAGO, IL
allaboutjazz.com

Theon Cross: Intra-I

A member of tenor saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings' Sons of Kemet since 2015, tuba player Theon Cross released his first full-length album, Fyah (Gearbox), in 2019. Most of it was performed by a trio comprising Cross, tenor saxophonist Nubya Garcia and drummer Moses Boyd, augmented on two tracks by other luminaries of the alternative London jazz scene.
MUSIC
northernwoodlands.org

Fascinating Fungi of New England

Published in July 2011, Fascinating Fungi of New England is the first book to be devoted exclusively to New England mushrooms. It is written in a non-technical language and contains full color illustrations that will help you identify mushrooms not only in the woods, but in your own backyard. Many species described in the book can be found in other parts of North America. Fascinating Fungi of New England has a rave introduction by renowned mycologist Gary Lincoff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allaboutjazz.com

Beibei Wang at Brunei Gallery Lecture Theatre

Brunei Gallery, School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London. As the capacity audience for this concert filed in, it was notable that they were a varied and cosmopolitan SOAS crowd with a high proportion of children accompanied by adults. Before the concert proper began, the audience gazed at the stage, transfixed by the vast array of percussion instruments on display and, across the front of the stage, an assortment of stringed instruments from across the world, instruments which would later be revealed to be a ruan, a pipa, a shamisen, an oud and a sanxian. On the right hand side of the stage stood an easel with a large dark canvas resting upon it. Although the audience had come to see the London-based Chinese percussion virtuoso Beibei Wang, the items on the stage suggested she would be joined by several guests...
PERFORMING ARTS
allaboutjazz.com

Keshav Batish: Binaries in Cycle

Drummer Keshav Batish is a third-generation musician. His father, Pandit Ashwin Batish, is a sitar player well-versed in both Indian classical music and Western rock, while his grandfather, S. B. Batish, worked in the Bollywood film industry as a singer, composer and arranger. With that background, it is no surprise that Keshav would become a musician himself, embarking on a path which mixes the structures of Indian Hindustani music with the exuberance and freedom of jazz.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Slowly Rolling Camera: Where the Streets Lead

Slowly Rolling Camera is a jazz ensemble. Its core is pianist-composer Dave Stapleton, producer Deri Roberts, vocalist-lyricist Dionne Bennett, and drummer Elliot Bennett. Their newest album Where the Streets Lead is a follow-up to their acclaimed album, Juniper (Edition Records, 2018). The album presents eight tracks with a large ensemble, including an 8-piece string section and a list of world-class guests including Mark Lockheart, Jasper Høiby, Verneri Pohjola, Chris Potter, and Sachal Vasandani, as well as the band's regular guitarist Stuart McCallum.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Farnell Newton: Feel The Love

When cellist Pablo Casals was 93 years old, someone asked him why he still spent hours a day practising. Casals humorously replied that it was because he was beginning to notice some improvement. Like Casals, many other musicians spend hours practising and, in most cases, this dedication comes purely from a true love of music. Trumpet player Farnell Newton is no exception and, with Feel The Love, his passion for music is evident throughout.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

From the Astral by Oli Astral

Label: Multiple Chord Music (MCM) "From the Astral" is a musical universe where the sound of modern jazz guitar merges with digital music technology and visual projection. The musicians of the trio are: Frédéric Alarie on double Bass, William Régnier on drums, and Olivier Grenier-Bédard on guitar. The group keeps a balance between technology and a more organic approach to music. Some elements like computers on stage, virtual instruments, MIDI controllers, digital audio processing techniques, and Frederic’s Modular Synthesizers serve the imagination of the musicians. The musical values thought, are still deeply rooted in the tradition of Jazz. Things like improvisation, group interaction, and risk-taking are very important in the creative process of the trio.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mary LaRose: Out Here

Vocalist Mary LaRose has long been putting vocals, with and without words, to the works of modern jazz composers such as Albert Ayler, Ornette Coleman, Charlie Haden and Eric Dolphy. This CD is her first full-length exploration of Dolphy, probing the free-wheeling elusiveness of his work with a group which includes several of the instruments he used in his recordings, cello, vibraphone, and bass clarinet.
MUSIC
bard.edu

Bard Conservatory Sophomore Samuel Mutter Premieres “Incarceration,” Composition Inspired by Soviet Dissident Memoir He Read in Bard Common Course

Samuel Mutter ’25 was so inspired by reading Vladimir Bukovsky's book To Build a Castle: My Life as a Dissenter as a Bard first-year that he composed “Incarceration,” an original piece of music that premiered at the Atlantic Music Festival over the summer. Mutter read Bukovsky's Soviet prison dissident memoir last year in Alternate Worlds: Utopia and Dystopia in Modern Russia, a common course taught by Sean McMeekin, Francis Flournoy Professor of European History and Culture. In an interview with Soviet History Lessons, a historical archive chronicling the human rights movement in the USSR, Mutter comments on the book and Bukovsky's life as an activist: “What could be a more important battle than a battle for life, for liberty, for basic human rights and freedoms?” He goes on to describe the inspiring experience he had last semester teaching piano lessons to young people in a local juvenile detention center through the Bard student–led Musical Mentorship Initiative. Mutter is a double-degree student in the Conservatory majoring in music composition and global and international studies with a concentration in historical studies.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
NESN

Jerry Remy Was New England Staple In Red Sox Fan’s Homes For Decades

Jerry Remy was a beloved, larger-than-life person who captured the hearts of many throughout New England, including my own. Many calls come to mind during his 30-plus years in the Boston Red Sox booth (“Here comes the pizza!,” “Whups” among several others,) but Remy did so much more than just call games. He tried grasshoppers on air, lost a tooth during a broadcast and even commentated on an umpire’s emphatic strike call. Who could forget him falling down while playing the air guitar?
MLB
allaboutjazz.com

Meet Violinist Daisy Castro

Her soul pours out music and shows amazing creativity, poetry, imagination, dreams. This article first appeared in Jersey Jazz Magazine. Jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel first saw violinist Daisy Castro play nine years ago when she was 15. "Her tone," he said, "was already powerful. Her rhythmical placement, her intonation were already unreal. And, most importantly, her soul pours out music and shows amazing creativity, poetry, imagination, dreams."
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Checkered Past by Sinclair Lott

Drum extraordinaire and composer Sinclair Lott delivers a thoughtful straight-ahead jazz album with a modern twist. Featuring Bob Sheppard (saxophones), Tigran Hamasyan (piano), Danny McKay (bass), and Sinclair Lott (drums). This ten song album titled, "Long Story Short" features seven original compositions and three cover tunes by Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck and Ornette Coleman. Fans of traditional jazz will enjoy listening to Sinclair's Story of music with this uplifting collection of compositions and performances.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Perspective by Beth McKenna

Born in Nova Scotia and a Montrealer since 2008, Beth McKenna is one of Montreal’s most versatile saxophonists, bandleaders, and composers. A Prix Opus Laureate (Concert of the Year – Jazz/World Music) and a 2-time finalist for Revelations Radio-Canada (Jazz), Beth has studied with a wide range of jazz music’s top voices, including Christine Jensen, Darcy James Argue, Jim McNeely, Rémi Bolduc, John Roney, and Chet Doxas. Written almost entirely prior to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, McKenna’s new album Beyond Here was inspired by the impact we as humans have on the world around us. From conflict and climate change, to the fusion of North American culture with global influences, Beyond Here is pure energy from start-to-finish, pushing a sense of urgency to reflect on where we stand with our planet, and how our actions can echo far beyond the present. This album mixes a wide range of influences: from Pat Metheny to Brad Mehldau, Snarky Puppy to Jacob Collier, and from Pink Floyd to the Brian Blade Fellowship. As a composer, McKenna writes with plenty of room for improvisation and spontaneous musical conversation, with a diverse pallet of colours and shifting rhythmic textures in each piece. As the album weaves from darker to more upbeat moments, McKenna’s unique through-composed approach to writing breaks through traditional jazz forms, creating a strong narrative that runs through the album from start to finish. Beyond Here will be released worldwide on Friday, October 22nd 2021.
MUSIC

