CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Plot of Orbital Velocity and Orbital Period of Satellite

By Authors
mathworks.com
 7 days ago

The basic equation of Newton's law which is used to derive the equation of...

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

Astronomers Might Have Found a Planet in Another Galaxy

Not that long ago,, astronomers weren’t sure that exoplanets even existed. Now we know that there are thousands of them and that most stars probably harbour exoplanets. There could be hundreds of billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way, by some estimates. So there’s no reason to think that stars in other galaxies don’t host planets.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Shards of Glass Are Strewn Across Miles of Desert, And We Finally Know Why

They first came to scientists' attention about a decade ago: A mysterious field of glass fragments, scattered across Chile's Atacama Desert, and aligned in a vast corridor stretching 75 kilometers long (almost 50 miles). These strange pieces of glass, too many to be counted, are clustered in a number of sites along the desert corridor, and they take a number of shapes, some occurring in large slabs up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) across. They have both rough and smooth features, and look as if they've been somehow folded and twisted into their current forms, scientists say. "Many have morphologies indicative of sliding,...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Reveals What’s Happening Deep Beneath Jupiter’s Colorful Belts

Leicester study of data captured in orbit around Jupiter has revealed new insights into what’s happening deep beneath the gas giant’s distinctive and colorful bands. Data from the microwave radiometer carried by NASA’s Juno spacecraft shows that Jupiter’s banded pattern extends deep below the clouds, and that the appearance of Jupiter’s belts and zones inverts near the base of the water clouds. Microwave light allows planetary scientists to gaze deep beneath Jupiter’s colorful clouds, to understand the weather and climate in the warmer, darker, deeper layers.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China launches military satellites into orbit after delay

China sent new military satellites to orbit Wednesday (Nov. 3) for an undisclosed mission, following a lengthy launch delay. State media reported the second cluster of Yaogan-32 satellites flew to space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near the Gobi Desert at 3:43 a.m. EDT (0743 GMT or 3:43 p.m. local time.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orbital Period#Earth#Planet
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl Jetliner Prepares for Satellite Launch

Virgin Orbit’s Boeing 747 Cosmic Girl rehearsed an upcoming satellite launch over the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday evening. The 3 hour plus flight originating and ending at the Mojave Air and Space Port involved flying what is called the race track near the Channel Islands off the Southern California coast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

Microbes could help us make rocket fuel on Mars

A team of scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology proposed a plan to carry microbes to the red planet to biologically produce fuel for astronauts’ return journey. NASAFor decades NASA’s been striving to clean microbes off of spacecraft, but one day they may power them.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

An Orbital View Of An Earthly Aurora

Aurora galore! By now I've seen quite a few but we won't see any for many, many, years (possibly never again in my lifetime), so it deserves to be shared. Overdose d'aurore australe ? Pas possible, et quand bien même ce serait le cas, la mission finit bientôt alors je ne vais pas me priver.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space. Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
dailygalaxy.com

The Chicxulub Impact -Did an ‘Impossible’ Magnitude-12 Earthquake Change Our World?

Sixty-Six million years ago a 14 kilometer long, Mount-Everest sized asteroid blasted a hole in the ground, the Chicxulub Impact, releasing the equivalent of 100 million megatons of TNT creating a 20-mile deep, 110-mile hole and sterilizing the remaining 170 million square miles of the ancient continent of Pangaea, killing virtually every species on Earth and, oddly, paving the way for the emergence of the human species.
INDIA
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
spaceexplored.com

A skull-shaped asteroid passed by Earth | This Day in Space (31 Oct. 2015)

While we seem to miss rocket launches taking place on Halloween in recent years, the day hasn’t always been bare of space goodies. Back in 2015, a spooky asteroid paid a visit for some intergalactic trick or treat. NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility in Hawaii spotted asteroid 2015 TB145 at a...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

NASA just found these organic molecules on Mars for the first time

After spending 1,909 Martian sols on the Red Planet, NASA’s Curiosity rover was suffering from a slight malfunction. The robot’s drill stopped working while Curiosity was on Mars’ Vera Rubin ridge at the base of Mount Sharp. The rover had collected a sample of Martian dirt, and the team behind the mission decided to go a different route.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Earth's orbit affects millennial climate variability

Abundant geological evidence demonstrates that Earth's climate has experienced millennial-scale variability superimposed on glacial–interglacial fluctuations through the Pleistocene. The magnitude of millennial climate variability has been linked to glacial cycles over the past 800 thousand years (kyr). For the period before the Mid-Pleistocene Transition, when global glaciations were less pronounced...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Active Sun Unleashes Powerful X-Class Solar Flare [Video]

Brighter than a shimmering ghost, faster than the flick of a black cat’s tail, the Sun cast a spell in our direction, just in time for Halloween. This imagery captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory covers a busy few days of activity between October 25-28 that ended with a significant solar flare.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Blue Origin Announces the “Orbital Reef,” the Space Station they Plan to Build in Orbit

Blue Origin has certainly stepped up its game of late! After stepping down as the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has made it his personal mission to take the company he founded in 2000 and turn it into a powerhouse of the commercial space sector. Between some high-profile missions involving the New Shepard – which included passengers like Wally Funk, William Shatner, and even himself and his brother – Bezos has also been outspoken about his long-term vision.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Beresheet 2 to include two landers and an orbiter

DUBAI, U.A.E. — The company that built the first Israeli spacecraft to attempt to land on the moon is starting work on the second mission with a significantly different design. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) was the prime contractor for Beresheet, the lander it built for the nonprofit organization SpaceIL, one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy