Uifeedback

 7 days ago

Generate an object to get Feedback from your users/customers. To...

KeystoneCorrector

This app 'keystone corrects' a given image. Basically, it straightens merging lines to correct perspective as expected in photos of tall buildings, snapshots of display boards shot at an angle, etc. A discussion of the algorithm behind this app is given <a href="https://jkmsmkj.fyi/2013/07/27/projective-transformations">here</a>. Any feature suggestions or comments are welcome....
Models of DC motors

"Detailed modelling and simulation of different DC motor types for research and educational purposes" Dynamic models of DC motors were developed using MATLAB/Simulink, namely separately excited, permanent magnet, shunt-connected and series-connected DC motors. Two different approaches for modelling were proposed, the block diagram representation and Simscape based models. The two modelling methods were validated against the built-in DC machine model. The proposed models are easy to use and modify, and allow all machines’ parameters to be altered for monitoring and comparison purposes. Consequently, the developed models are effective tools for research and educational purposes.
Jerusalem_cube

Please first check the examples tab (.mlx doc) here on the right for a complete description. Once downloaded, typewrite 'doc Jerusalem_cube' or 'help Jerusalem_cube' in Matlab console for support. To benefit from the file documentation attached, be sure to download the file, not to just copy and paste it. /_!_\...
Guy on Simulink

Halloween special: The Pumpkin Chunkin Simulator! 1. How do you feel about a pumpkin chunkin simulator today? Earlier this week, I noticed the latest post on the MATLAB Community blog: Flying Pumpkins, Dancing Pumpkins. While Ned and Eric's post is... Category:. Fun,. What's new?. Curling Game Update: App Designer and...
Polygon Drawing App

Draw polygon by interactively selecting polygon vertices inside the Axes and clicking on "Create Polygon" button. Area and Perimeter are measured automatically. Edit the coordinates of vertices inside the Table. Rows with NaNs can be used to seperate boundaries. Delete vertices by using table's context menu and "Create Polygon" button.
ME522_2DFEA_JI

Use any modeling software to create a 2D planar surface. Click "Import geometry'"Then inputted the surface using STL format. Click "mesh" After meshing the geometry, input the BC and loading location according to the node/edge number from the pop up plot. Click "update" and change material properties if needed/. Click...
Halloween special: The Pumpkin Chunkin Simulator!

How do you feel about a pumpkin chunkin simulator today?. Earlier this week, I noticed the latest post on the MATLAB Community blog: Flying Pumpkins, Dancing Pumpkins. While Ned and Eric's post is about drawing pumpkins using MATLAB graphics, I thought it would be fun to put together a simulation of one of those Pumpkin Chunkin machines.
Spatter and Powder recognition - Additive Surfaces

PowderSpatterDetection identifies spatter and particle from grayscale image, that represent the surface topography acquired by focus variationinstruments, in the form of heights. This method was used to study spatter and powder behaviour in L-PBF technologies and it was useful to find out the correlation between some feature indexes and standard texture parameters in part's surface made of copper.
Plot Nyquist Didactic

A didactic plot to understand and to present the Cauchy's argument principle (complex Mapping Theorem) and the Nyquist Stability Criterion. The are four preprogrammed contours given by the variable "op". 'ret'; pts = [x0,y0, x1,y1]; % The vertices of a rectangle. 'circle'; pts = [R, xc,yc]; % The radius and...
File Exchange Pick of the Week

Jiro's Pick this week is Electrical Engineering Virtual Electric Machine & Power Labs by Douglas Jusssaume. Whether it is to adapt to online/hybrid teaching or to provide students with a lab... Category:. distance_learning,. Picks,. Simulink-to-Stateflow. Posted by Will Campbell, October 2, 2020. Will's pick this week is Simulink-to-Stateflow by McSCert....
Supersonic symmetric wedge cl and cd calculator function

This function calculates the lift and drag coefficients of a symmetric wedge airfoil using Shock-Expansion theory. It also calculates the slip line angle at the trailing edge. The function calls two other functions obliqueshock.m and prandtlmeyer.m also included. P5 and P6 are the values of pressure above and below the...
Monarch Butterfly Optimization (MBO)

A new metaheuristic optimization algorithm, called Monarch Butterfly Optimization (MBO), is fully implemented. This code demonstrates how MBO works for unconstrained optimization (Ackley Function), which can easily be extended to solve various global optimization problems efficiently.
radial_profile

Over the years there were several questions posted here at MathWorks about how to compute a radial profile (like average spectral density). The same answer was repeated every time: go in a for loop over all radii and average the data which lays in a circle. When dealing with an image of just 1024x1024 it starts to be faster to deconvolve an image than to compute a radial profile!
Analytical model for transmission dips in 2D CCs

In a work published in Applied Optics (Sameh O. Abdellatif, Khaled Kirah, Frank Marlow, 2021), an analytical attempt to accurately model the transmission dips observed in the 2D CCs optical spectra is presented, aiming to explain the origin of these dips. The formation of a broad dip was also studied experimentally as well. A less than 1% mismatching error was found between experiment and theory for the two blaze peak positions as well as for the transmission intensity ratio. The 2D CCs were integrated in mesostructured solar cells as light trapping structures. Here the used program file can be found.
