Uifeedback

"Detailed modelling and simulation of different DC motor types for research and educational purposes" Dynamic models of DC motors were developed using MATLAB/Simulink, namely separately excited, permanent magnet, shunt-connected and series-connected DC motors. Two different approaches for modelling were proposed, the block diagram representation and Simscape based models. The two modelling methods were validated against the built-in DC machine model. The proposed models are easy to use and modify, and allow all machines’ parameters to be altered for monitoring and comparison purposes. Consequently, the developed models are effective tools for research and educational purposes.
