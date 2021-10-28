CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson to Launch Jan. 6 Riot Documentary—Suggests Was 'False Flag'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trailer for the Fox News host's three-part series about the storming of the Capitol also includes a claim that "the left is hunting the...

Comments / 25

Legendary Liberal
7d ago

Yes, yes, that's why the GOP doesn't want to investigate it. To protect Democrats. You really have to suspend all reason and logic to be a qtard. 🤡🤡🤡

talkn2myslf
7d ago

part of me thinks that Carlson is playing a game with himself to see just how far he can go with these lies before his viewers question him, the little tuckers seem not to have any connections to reality

Ron Turner
7d ago

I knew it! Ashley Babbit was antifa! Guess now the right wing will believe she got what she deserved!!!

Variety

Fox News Surprise: ‘The Five’ Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a trio of regulars and two rotating guests, outmaneuvered primetime colleagues like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to become the most-watched show on the network  — and cable news — in October, according to data from Nielsen. “The Five,” led by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, captured an average of...
Patriot Purge and Tucker Carlson's Outhouse

A lot of folks get their info from Fox News, whose talking heads play down the Jan. 6 insurrection as something like a day at the state fair sans the corn dogs. But they're just getting started. This week a three-part series, "Patriot Purge," hosted by Tucker Carlson, portrays the...
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
The Atlantic

Tucker Carlson Is Stirring Up Hatred of America

All around you are swirling scenes of violence—explosions in Baghdad, ISIS operatives slitting the throat of an infidel, the chaos around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. You see jarring images of blood and brutality; you hear the grating sound of screaming; you feel the rush of fear and rage.
Tucker Carlson Accuses Ana Navarro of Being ‘More Radical’ Than 1/6 Rioters, Calls Liz Cheney a ‘Left-Wing Wacko’

Tucker Carlson went on a tangent Monday night accusing CNN’s Ana Navarro of being more “radical” than January 6 rioters. Carlson brought up Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) calling out his insane January 6 docuseries last week, after the teaser for it featured someone suggesting the riot at the Capitol was a false flag. The Fox host called Cheney a coward for refusing an invite to his show, and her office shot back by posting their email exchange with Fox.
