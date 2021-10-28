CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Blustery and quieter for Friday

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ocRp_0cf8c7Cb00

After a potent front clears the area, winds will turn gusty for the end of the week.

The severe threat will subside quickly through the overnight hours, but winds will start to pick up. These will be the winds of change as cooler and less humid air pushes in for the weekend. Despite the drop in humidity, enough wrap-around moisture from this large storm system will keep spotty shower chances in play through Saturday. Winds will be the biggest story through that time period though, with gusts over 30 mph possible Friday. Saturday will be breezy as well, with calmer conditions finally arriving Saturday night.

By Sunday, the weather finally starts to turn nicer as a dry air mass settles into the area. Temperatures will stay noticeably cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to start the week. Lower humidity will allow lows to drop into the low 60s most nights as well. Sun and clouds will prevail along with dry weather until the end of next week, with highs gradually returning to the mid-80s.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blustery
Post Register

Blustery winds and scattered rain Thursday, snow levels dropping by the weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cloudy skies and blustery winds Thursday morning ahead of another cold front, increasing rain chances into the afternoon. The best chance of rain in the Treasure Valley will be along the cold front that slides through early Thursday afternoon. Rain is expected across all areas below 7,500 feet, higher elevations will see some snowfall. This won't be a big rain event for the valley, roughly 0.05-0.10" is expected. In the mountain valleys, a good 0.25-0.50" of rain is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Temperatures will keep dropping into Friday

Today & Tonight: Grab a jacket! Temperatures this morning are chilly, and we will not be warming up very much. Skies will be cloudy with some drizzle here and there. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees, topping out around 62 degrees. Clouds will start to clear by the end of the day today. Overnight temperatures will then be dropping into the 40s to start Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy