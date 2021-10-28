CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy, rainy and sharply cooler weather ahead into Friday

By David Nussbaum
CBS42.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, it will stay breezy with scattered showers as the low north of Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The low will slowly move east of Alabama on Friday. Clouds and showers will wrap around the backside of the low across central Alabama all day....

www.cbs42.com

WSFA

Cooler and cloudier through Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an overcast and (slightly) wet start to our morning, those light sprinkles have exited the area, but we will remain mostly cloudy and cool for the remainder of our Thursday. A lack of sunshine will help keeps afternoon temperature in the upper 50s and low 60s areawide; clouds hold strong tonight with lows around 50 degrees. The gray skies will likely linger into most of Friday before we see at least some sun to end the day... it will still be well below normal in the lower to perhaps middle 60s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
KFOX 14

Breezy winds, cooler temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — It's been a few warm days across the Borderland, but we're finally tracking a change!. More fall-like temperatures will settle in on Wednesday, with daytime high temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday evening will turn breezy. Expect wind gusts as high as 30 mph during dinner time and after sunset.
EL PASO, TX
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
cbs4local.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Thursday To Start In The 20s For Most

CHICAGO (CBS) — Most locations will start Thursday in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday afternoon will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return on Friday allowing for milder temperatures. Highs return to the low 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 by Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the low 60 on Monday, before falling back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29. Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 47. Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS42.com

One more cold and wet day. Then the sun returns Friday and sticks around all weekend

It is a rainy, cloudy, and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You will want your umbrella and a sweater or jacket as you head out the door. The upper-level wave/disturbance will move out of Alabama by midday, and the rain will come to an end. The low in the north-central Gulf of Mexico will continue to move to the eastern Gulf. We will be left with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. It will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rain Chance Higher Through Friday, Cooler Weather Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were a few spotty showers across South Florida on Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. With the heating of the day, some storms will develop. As moisture increases ahead of a cold front, we will see even more showers and storms Thursday night and Friday. Some heavy downpours will be possible. (CBS4) Lingering moisture will lead to some showers Saturday morning. It will still be warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night will be cool with lows falling to the low 60s and some areas may even dip down to the upper 50s inland. Sunday afternoon will feel like Fall as the humidity will be low with plenty of pleasant sunshine and highs will be comfortable near 80 degrees. This weekend Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 7th at 2 a.m. and we will “fall back.” Don’t forget to turn the clock back an hour Saturday night. Monday morning will be slightly cooler with lows around 60 degrees.
MIAMI, FL
KHON2

Breezy trades will get stronger by Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will become locally strong Thursday night into Friday. The stalled remnants of a cold front will support wet conditions over Windward Kauai into the first half of the weekend while a gradual drying trend can be expected elsewhere.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another chilly day is ahead. The early November chill continues. Clouds and sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/DDuQkp7bWh — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 4, 2021 After days with wind chills, the weather pattern takes a warmer turn. South breezes pick up boosting highs into the 50s both Friday and Saturday. Much warmer feel by Sunday in the 60s with the warmest temperatures in nearly three weeks!
CHICAGO, IL

