Breezy, rainy and sharply cooler weather ahead into Friday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were a few spotty showers across South Florida on Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. With the heating of the day, some storms will develop. As moisture increases ahead of a cold front, we will see even more showers and storms Thursday night and Friday. Some heavy downpours will be possible. (CBS4) Lingering moisture will lead to some showers Saturday morning. It will still be warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night will be cool with lows falling to the low 60s and some areas may even dip down to the upper 50s inland. Sunday afternoon will feel like Fall as the humidity will be low with plenty of pleasant sunshine and highs will be comfortable near 80 degrees. This weekend Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 7th at 2 a.m. and we will “fall back.” Don’t forget to turn the clock back an hour Saturday night. Monday morning will be slightly cooler with lows around 60 degrees.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO