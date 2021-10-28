CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Grove News

By Glenda Willis
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Storms brought in some rain Sunday night and early Monday morning. But the high winds was what was so bad on Monday. It sent my chairs and tarps and wood flying. Several trees sent colored leaves everywhere. And the very cold wind quickly sent me inside. No working on cutting branches...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Beech Grove News

It is that time again. Time to turn our clocks back one hour for slow time. Do you remember how difficult it was when slow time began? It was the main topic of conversation for months and months. “Are you talking about YOUR time or MY time?” “Well, I tell you one thing, ‘I ain’t changing.’ ” After about two years, almost everyone was on one time. That is not to say that there was not a lot of complaining still going on.
BEECH GROVE, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Sacramento News

Seems impossible we are in the month of November. Where has this year gone? It is just so amazing we move through a year so quickly. There is so much to be thankful for and also so much we have regrets for. My prayer is always for this COVID virus to be on the downside of our lives and we begin to see a light of hope in our lives. Again, I must say I am sorry that I have missed more weeks of not having a Sacramento news article.
SACRAMENTO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Resident says dead fish a nuisance at Old Kingfisher Lake

Seven years ago, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife dredged Old Kingfisher Lake in Daviess County in hopes of improving the oxygen levels in the lake for more sustainable fishing. However, one longtime resident believes not enough was done to prevent fish from dying in the shallow lake. Lifelong...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Livermore RV Park to expand with 7 new spots

Livermore RV Park will undergo construction in the next year. “We’re planning on adding seven new spots …,” said Mayor Jesse Johnson. The RV park, which is roughly eight blocks away from U.S. Route 431, has been known for its country hospitality, quiet, relaxed atmosphere, shade trees and convenience to other area attractions in Owensboro and Central City. The park also includes a boat ramp, 24-hour restrooms and showers, picnic shelters with grills and tent sites.
LIVERMORE, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Island News

Halloween in the Park, wow, what a great turnout! I have never seen so many kids in that park before! I didn’t have a chance to take pictures, as we were wrapping hot dogs the whole time — we went through nearly 300 of them! The costume winners were: Melanie Seidl and Callie Woosley, Most Original; Macy Martin, Cutest; and Gage Dehart, Scariest/Ugliest. Thanks to the ICDA, the City of Island, Island Dairy Freeze and Bridge View Pizzeria for helping to provide this great event. There were lots of happy kids with lots of candy! It looked like the Trunk or Treat at Island Methodist had a great crowd, too — where they shared candy and chili with the participants. Thanks to everyone that came out Saturday night!
ISLAND, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest Winners

The first McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest has concluded. Overall, the contest received over $500 in donations for the McLean County Animal Shelter. Below are the winners for each category and the percentages:. Best Overall. Nancy Dent (Entry 5) 22.1% of 244 responses. Scariest. Nancy Dent (Entry 5) 33.8% of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Make a Note

Tri-State Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, will be holding a mobile food distribution from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Myer Creek Park. The event will be sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield. For information on the income eligibility guidelines, go to tristatefoodbank.org or call 812-425-0775. The McLean County...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY

