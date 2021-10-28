Poplar Grove News

Halloween in the Park, wow, what a great turnout! I have never seen so many kids in that park before! I didn’t have a chance to take pictures, as we were wrapping hot dogs the whole time — we went through nearly 300 of them! The costume winners were: Melanie Seidl and Callie Woosley, Most Original; Macy Martin, Cutest; and Gage Dehart, Scariest/Ugliest. Thanks to the ICDA, the City of Island, Island Dairy Freeze and Bridge View Pizzeria for helping to provide this great event. There were lots of happy kids with lots of candy! It looked like the Trunk or Treat at Island Methodist had a great crowd, too — where they shared candy and chili with the participants. Thanks to everyone that came out Saturday night!

ISLAND, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO