Maine will go down in the history books as the first state to adopt an amendment to the state constitution that gives residents the right to raise their own food. Over the past several years, there's been a lot of concern about the corporatization of our nation's food supply. Many people feel that the future of our food is in jeopardy, as 'Big Brother' continuously restricts the supply chains. So more and more people are turning to their own ingenuity to raise their own food. Whether it's as big as a herd of cows, or as small as a flock of chickens, residents are finding ways to become more self-reliant.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO