Movies

‘Son Of Rambow’ & ‘X-Men: First Class’ Star Bill Milner Joins ‘Midas Man’ As Clive Epstein

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 7 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Son Of Rambow and X-Men: First Class actor Bill Milner has joined Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man as Brian’s brother Clive Epstein who assumed control of his brother’s music store business.

Filming is underway in Liverpool on the movie about the visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles.

Starring are The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Rosie Day as Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein.

Jonas Åkerlund is directing from a screenplay based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham.

Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW, with Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films.  Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and has closed a raft of international deals.

Milner is in post-production on movie thriller Burial . Previous features also include Anthropoid and i-Boy .

Deadline

Rosie Day To Play Cilla Black In Beatles Manager Biopic ‘Midas Man’; First Look At Jacob Fortune-Lloyd As Brian Epstein

Rosie Day (Outlander) has boarded the cast of Midas Man, the biopic of visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles. Day will play Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein. Producers StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films have today unveiled a first look at The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character (see top, middle). Also starring are Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage and Charley Palmer Rothwell. The project will shoot on location in Liverpool, London and the U.S. this fall for release in 2022. Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Help! Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’ Shuts Down Mid-Shoot With Director Jonas Akerlund Unlikely To Continue

EXCLUSIVE: Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has shut down mid-shoot with director Jonas Akerlund unlikely to continue, we can reveal. Filming on the project began last month in Liverpool with cast including The Queen’s Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner. The production has issued us with the following statement: “The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film. Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime we can confirm that filming of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
Popculture

'X-Men: First Class' Star Edi Gathegi Teases Potentially Returning to MCU (Exclusive)

Edi Gathegi has put together a strong resume in Hollywood over the years, including appearing in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class as Darwin. But is the 42-year-old actor ready to get back into the Marvel world? PopCulture.com caught with Gathegi who would love to reprise his role as Darwin based on what happened to the character in X-Men: First Class.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Akerlund Exits Epstein Biopic “Midas Man”?

The upcoming “Midas Man,” a biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has hit a bit of a speed bump mid-shoot with Swedish filmmaker Jonas Akerlund reportedly unlikely to continue. Shooting on the project began in Liverpool last month with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

X-Men: First Class Star Says Killing Darwin Was a "Huge Miss"

The fate of Darwin in X-Men: First Class has never really sat well with Marvel fans. The character — created just a few years before First Class debuted — was given the power of rapid evolution. Darwin could change his body to adapt to any situation, making him virtually indestructible. He could grow gills, protect himself from fire, you name it. First Class established Darwin as a relentlessly powerful and endlessly cool mutant, only to kill him off before the third act of the movie. Fans didn't love the decision to ax Darwin, and neither did the man who played him.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Winner James Marsh to Direct Samuel Beckett Biopic ‘Dance First,’ Starring Gabriel Byrne (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation is launching pre-sales on upcoming Samuel Beckett biopic “Dance First,” to be directed by James Marsh and to star Gabriel Byrne. Marsh won an Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2009 with “Man on Wire,” and also directed the Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything,” which earned five nominations at the 2015 Oscars, including best picture, and a best actor win for Eddie Redmayne. Marsh will now be directing his gaze on the life of Beckett, the ground-breaking Irish writer. Titled after Beckett’s famous ethos on life “Dance first, think later,” the film...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
ComicBook

X-Men: First Class Star Wants Another Shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Reboot

Edi Gathegi is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, a new western that's also set to star Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more. Gathegi is known for an array of roles ranging from Laurent in Twilight to Darwin in X-Men: First Class. In fact, during his press tour, the actor has been asked about his character's death in the X-Men film. The fate of Darwin has always been a sore spot for fans considering he's supposed to be virtually indestructible, and the actor agrees that he got short-changed. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Gathegi spoke about being open to returning to Marvel now that the X-Men will likely get rebooted in the MCU.
MOVIES
Deadline

Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery & Director Troy Duffy Reunite For ‘The Boondock Saints III’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Boondock Saints are back. Director Troy Duffy has reunited with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery for Boondock Saints III, a new installment of the saga of fraternal twin Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who go on a vigilante track. That starts after they dispatch two Russian mobsters in self defense, and then have an epiphany to rid their Boston hometown of all crime, while being hunted by an FBI agent (Willem Dafoe) who can’t help but admire their cause. Impossible Dream Entertainment partners Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and Yvette Yates Redick are producing the package with...
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Shannon, Emilia Clarke Tubthump for Joseph McCarthy Biopic at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

In a presentation delivered to buyers this week during the virtual American Film Market, the stars of biopic “McCarthy,” Michael Shannon and Emilia Clarke, as well as its director Václav Marhoul and screenwriter Tom O’Connor, explained why the story of the venomous demagogue Joseph McCarthy had to be told now. The film, now in development, follows McCarthy’s journey from being an ambitious Republican Senator to the most powerful and feared man in the U.S., culminating in a dramatic and absolute ruin. “Given that McCarthy is such a darkly iconic figure in our history I was shocked that there had never been a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bodyguard’ Star Nina Toussaint-White To Lead Channel 5 Thriller ‘Witness No.3’

Bodyguard star Nina Toussaint-White is to lead a Channel 5 thriller from Deceit producer Story Films. Toussaint-White will play Jodie in Witness No.3, a single mum who runs a hairdressing salon. One day at work, Jodie momentarily glances out of the window and in a split second her life descends into freefall. What she notices seems innocuous – two men walking on the opposite side of the road – but she’s actually witnessed a killer and his victim moments before a murder. Joining the ensemble cast are Sion Daniel Young (Deceit, The Left Behind), Clare Dunne (Kin, Herself) Ruaridh Mollica (Stonemouth, Tell It to...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Typist Artist Pirate King’: Monica Dolan, Kelly Macdonald & Gina McKee Set For Carol Morley Road Movie; Jane Campion Among Exec Producers — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA-nominee Carol Morley (Out Of Blue) is underway in Yorkshire, England, on under-the-radar new feature Typist Artist Pirate King, which will star BAFTA winner Monica Dolan (The Dig), Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire) and BAFTA winner Gina McKee (Phantom Thread). Metro International has boarded sales on the feature and is launching it this week during the virtual AFM. Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog) is among exec-producers. Drawing from the extensive archives of forgotten artist Audrey Amiss, the film is a road movie of her life, using real events and actual dialogue from Amiss’s...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for The Matrix and Spider-Man stars' new thriller Ambulance

Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González has just released its first trailer. Universal Pictures unveiled the new teaser today, showing The Matrix Resurrections star Yahya Abdul-Matteen II and Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a new action-packed thriller. The movie follows Abdul-Matteen II's character,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Southpaw Entertainment To Adapt Jedidiah Jenkins Memoir ‘To Shake The Sleeping Self’

Richard Lewis’ Southpaw Entertainment has acquired the rights to Instagram personality and podcast creator Jedidiah Jenkins’s New York Times best-selling memoir To Shake The Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia. The book will get a feature film adaptation with the script written by Lewis and Steph Lady. Southpaw’s Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak will co-produce and oversee development and production. “We are so grateful that Jedidiah has shared his extraordinary and evocative adventure with us. His journey of self-discovery truly leaps off the page and offers such a great opportunity to bring to life on film,” Lewis said. To Shake the Sleeping Self...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins Cast of Masterpiece and ITV’s ‘Tom Jones’

Hannah Waddingham, Emmy winner for Apple TV Plus series “Ted Lasso,” is joining leads Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the cast of Masterpiece and U.K. broadcaster ITV’s literary classic adaptation, “Tom Jones.” Waddingham has been cast as the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston in the miniseries, which is currently filming in Northern Ireland. Based on Henry Fielding’s classic 1749 novel “The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling,” the series follows the romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted Tom Jones in 18th-century England. McLeod (“The Rising”) plays the hero Tom, alongside Wilde (“You Don’t Know Me”) as the heroine Sophia Western. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
