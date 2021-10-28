‘Son Of Rambow’ & ‘X-Men: First Class’ Star Bill Milner Joins ‘Midas Man’ As Clive Epstein

EXCLUSIVE : Son Of Rambow and X-Men: First Class actor Bill Milner has joined Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man as Brian’s brother Clive Epstein who assumed control of his brother’s music store business.

Filming is underway in Liverpool on the movie about the visionary music manager Brian Epstein, who famously discovered the Beatles.

Starring are The Queen’s Gambit actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the movie’s titular character, Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Rosie Day as Cilla Black, the singer who was also managed by Epstein.

Jonas Åkerlund is directing from a screenplay based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham.

Producers are Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW, with Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales and has closed a raft of international deals.

Milner is in post-production on movie thriller Burial . Previous features also include Anthropoid and i-Boy .