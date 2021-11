The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has warned the American public about the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is seriously concerned that these pills are falsely marketed in Alabama as prescription drugs sold online or through social media and are intentionally made to look like legitimate drugs in size and color.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO