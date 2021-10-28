Why is Baseball the Most Literary of Sports?

And why is it the St. Louis Cardinals? Sports are fun, in part, because of the emotions that come with them. There’s joy, hope, fear, wonder—and hatred. Oh, it is wonderful to hate a team. Watching your team defeat the team that you hate is a rush of adrenaline, a fantastic experience. Watching your team lose a game against your hated team, well, there are better feelings. It’s the risk that makes it exciting. Watching the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, between two teams I truly hate, has brought up a question in my mind: as a Royals fan, which baseball team do you hate most? And, importantly, why? So, let’s take a look at the top contenders. New York Yankees Case For Hate: Everyone hates the Yankees, right? The New York Yankees are the most famous and most storied team in baseball, with the most rings to prove it. They are Goliath. They are always and maddeningly good, and their fans have absolutely no idea what it’s like to root for a normal MLB team. The.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO