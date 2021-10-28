CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Nigeria Launches Africa's First Digital Currency

raleighnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABUJA - Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has launched the continent's first digital currency, the e-Naira. The launch also ranks Nigeria among very few nations in the world to adopt the electronic money system which leaders hope will help boost the country's GDP and fight inflation. The official launch of...

www.raleighnews.net

thepaypers.com

Nigeria's startup Baxi acquired by MFS Africa

Nigerian fintech startup Baxi has been acquired by the pan-African payments company MFS Africa to enable the latter’s expansion into Nigeria. Founded in 2014, Baxi provides a cash-in/cash-out offering as well as value-added services – account opening, money transfer, bill payment and more, through its network of more than 90,000 agents.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Trading the Digital Yuan: The first central bank-backed digital currency

In the digital era, popular trends spread like wildfire and the blockchain-enabled digital currency mania appears to be reaching critical mass. At some point in the near future, the People’s Republic of China (PBOC) will be launching a new “digital yuan”—basically an online version of its existing currency (i.e. the Chinese Yuan, Renminbi, or CNY).
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Barko, Temenos to launch a digital bank in South Africa

Banking software company Temenos has announced that microfinance company Barko plans to enter the retail banking market in South Africa with a new digital bank. The digital bank is to be built on Temenos Transact and powered by The Temenos Banking Cloud. Barko will leverage the full front-to-back services, giving the new bank total control to create banking products that are easy to consume, configure, and integrate with external applications. With Temenos, Barko aims to disrupt the banking status quo with more accessible and affordable banking to advance the financial wellbeing of millions of South Africans underserved by traditional banks. The investment in Temenos’ Open Banking platform will enable Barko to launch new banking products, from deposit and savings accounts to credit and loans.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Nigeria rolls out eNaira digital currency to cultivate economic growth

Nigeria launched its central bank digital currency (CBDC)—eNaira—this week, effectively becoming the first country in Africa to do so. President Muhammadu Buhari announced the official rollout of the central bank-backed eNaira at the State House in the nation’s capital, Abuja, with the theme, “Same Naira, more possibilities.” Top government officials such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, and other dignitaries were also present during the launch.
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

Nigeria’s local supply chain goes digital

Reuters reports that two such firms, Vendease and Sabi, which were formed last year, have created digital marketplaces allowing wholesalers, shopkeepers, restaurateurs and hotels to buy directly from farms and manufacturers. Inflation has been in double digits in Nigeria since 2016, although it has eased over the past six months....
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Thailand’s biggest shopping center trialing digital currency

Central Retail Corp, a leading firm in Thailand’s retail industry, is testing a digital currency among its employees. After the sandbox phase is finished, the retail giant plans to extend the service to customers and the general public, according to a report by Bloomberg. The “C-Coin,” a blockchain-powered cryptocurrency, is...
RETAIL
protocol.com

What does China's centrally backed digital currency mean for the world?

Good afternoon! Beijing is getting serious about a centrally backed digital currency, one that its central bank, the People's Bank of China, has been rolling out on a test basis in several major Chinese cities. Ultimately, the existence of a state-backed "digital Yuan," or e-CNY, could create a large, international platform for electronic payments that live on the blockchain. If that happens, what does this ultimately mean for the rest of the world, which still settles most international payments with the U.S. Dollar? This week, we asked five leading experts. Questions or comments? Send us a note at dwertime@protocol.com.
CHINA
coingeek.com

Binance suspends digital currency withdrawals: What’s going on?

A few days ago, CoinGeek reported how cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase went offline during another market pullback. On Monday, Binance has twice suspended all digital currency withdrawals citing a backlog as the reason. Withdrawals were initially suspended and resumed about 25 minutes later before being suspended and resumed again. What’s going...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

