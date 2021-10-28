Nigeria Launches Africa's First Digital Currency

In September of 2020, Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth as the head of state. Now a lawmaker is demanding the same be done in Jamaica. According to Express, Mark Golding, leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), said in a speech to the Jamaican Parliament, "It is worth noting that our sister island in the CARICOM, Barbados, has recently taken the required steps to repatriate their sovereignty by establishing a Barbadian as their head of state and first president. That was a bipartisan exercise concluded in a timely manner from start to finish, through cooperation between the government and opposition in Barbados. I wish to commend them for it."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO