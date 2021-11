David Alaba has had no trouble adjusting to life at Real Madrid. The new No. 4 has been sensational since Matchday 1, and he wrote the first chapter this past weekend in what could be a legendary book in Madrid. With the game cagey at 0-0, Alaba took it upon himself to charge into the final third and unleash a devastating shot to the far post that left Marc Andre ter Stegen with no chance. The goal gave Real the confidence they needed to control the game more, and they eventually won their fourth straight Clasico 4-0.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO