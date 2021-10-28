Fairmont St. Kelly Rd. Street and Sidewalk Improvements Community Meeting

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Friday to say major improvements are on the way for the Wall Street area, and promise that they will happen, as soon as possible. Design on changes for the area around West and Belden Avenues is imminent, as the Department of Transportation, Mobility and Parking has selected Fuss & O’Neill, a civil and environmental engineering firm, to lead the efforts that will include “massive community engagement” to guide the concepts geared toward making the area pedestrian friendly and create a walkable downtown, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers said. And even though a finished design isn’t expected for 12 to 18 months, TMP is already applying for grants to fund the work.

NORWALK, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO