ME:6191 Graduate Seminar - Stephan Rudykh

Cover picture for the articleNature actively uses sophisticated designs of microstructures to achieve astonishing material properties and functionalities. Thus, microstructures give rise to the incredible toughness of mother-of-pearl. Another example is an octopus, an amazingly effective soft machine created by nature. The creature can squeeze its whole body through an extremely narrow space while preserving...

uiowa.edu

Math Physics Seminar - Professor Palle Jorgensen

Reflection positivity, duality, spectral theory, and applications. Relativistic quantum fields vs Euclidean fields. Abstract We consider reflection-positivity (Osterwalder-Schrader positivity, OS-p.) as it is used in the study of renormalization questions in physics. This refers to specific Hilbert spaces that arise before and after reflection. Our focus is a comparative study of the associated spectral theory, now referring to the canonical operators in these two Hilbert spaces. Indeed, the inner product which produces the respective Hilbert spaces of quantum states changes, and comparisons are subtle. We analyze in detail a number of geometric and spectral theoretic properties connected with axiomatic reflection positivity, as well as their probabilistic counterparts; especially the role of the Markov property. This view also suggests two new theorems; in rough outline: It is possible to express OS-positivity purely in terms of a triple of projections in a fixed Hilbert space, and a reflection operator. For such three projections, there is a related property, often referred to as the Markov property; and it is well known that the latter implies the former; i.e., when the reflection is given, then the Markov property implies OS-p., but not conversely. In this paper we shall prove two theorems which flesh out a more precise relationship between the two.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Simon Dove, PhD

Bowen Science Building, Watzke Auditorium (III) Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) with questions. Controlling virulence gene expression: Tales from two pathogens. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Neuroscience & Pharmacology Seminar - Lois Mulligan, PhD

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
CANCER
uiowa.edu

Nuclear and Particle Physics Seminar - Mr. José A. Carpio

Neutrino echoes as a probe of neutrino secret interactions. Mr. José A. Carpio (Penn State University) Abstract: As astrophysical neutrinos propagate from the source to the observer, they may interact with the surrounding dark matter or the cosmic neutrino background through Beyond Standard Model interactions. Upon scattering, the trajectory length increases and will cause some neutrinos to be delayed. In this talk, I will discuss the properties of this delayed signal and how next-generation neutrino detectors can probe neutrino-neutrino interactions with a light scalar mediator and neutrino-dark matter coupling to a vector mediator.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Anatomy/Cell Biology Departmental Seminar

"Live imaging wound and cancer inflammation" Guest speaker, Paul Martin, Ph.D., Chair of Cell Biology, Schools of Biochemistry and Physiology, University of Bristol. Martine Dunnwald, Ph.D. is Dr. Martin's faculty host. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a...
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Inorganic/CER Seminar - Brett Lottes

The Department of Chemistry presents Brett Lottes presenting as part of the Inorganic/Chemistry Education Research Seminar series. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
COLLEGES
Universe Today

Could our Universe be Someone’s Chemistry Project?

It is a pivotal time for astrophysicists, cosmologists, and philosophers alike. In the coming years, next-generation space and ground-based telescopes will come online that will use cutting-edge technology and machine learning to probe the deepest depths of the cosmos. What they find there, with any luck, will allow scientists to address some of the most enduring questions about the origins of life and the Universe itself.
ASTRONOMY
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB seminar takes deep dive into death and dying

For UB pharmacology professor Harvey Berman, death isn’t a doomsday lurking on the horizon. Instead, he believes it should be painted in a positive light, where we use it as motivation to live every day to the fullest. “I make the point that death is inevitable,” Berman says. “It can...
BUFFALO, NY
stmarytx.edu

Jose Miguel Cimadevilla Memorial Seminar Series

Https://ems-app.stmarytx.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=88860. The Jose Miguel Cimadevilla Memorial Seminar Series highlights the undergraduate research projects of St. Mary's University students and faculty members within the School of Science, Engineering and Technology and the broader scientific community. The seminar series features presentations and information sessions by individuals from various universities to share their career, education experiences, and discoveries. This seminar series is sponsored by the MARC U*STAR program.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
University of Arkansas

Seminar on 'Protein Dynamics' Today

Professor Jerome Baudry of the University of Alabama-Hunstville will give a seminar titled "Protein dynamics and conformational selection of proteins' ligands" from 3:05-3:55 p.m. today, Nov. 1. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar individually via Zoom or to come to CHEM 144 where the seminar can be viewed in person with other attendees. The talk is free and open to the public.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uiowa.edu

What Do We Mean by Research Now?—Perspectives from National Foundations and the Researchers They Support

The UI Obermann Center for Advanced Studies is delighted to welcome both national leaders of funding bodies and impressive recipients the our second round of “What Do We Mean by Research Now?” So often, when a scholar—especially a junior faculty member—proposes a groundbreaking project outside of traditional project, the response is: “But how we would evaluate that?” However, in the last decade, organizations that have long funded traditional research have become both advocates for and evaluators of revolutionary ways of working, especially in the humanities and social sciences.
SCIENCE
genome.gov

Excellence in Clinical Research Seminar Series

The Excellence in Clinical Research Seminar Series is designed to facilitate clinical research in the rare disease space with a focus on regulatory medicine and clinical trials in Mendelian disorders. The series will follow one of two formats: (1) a journal club joined by one of the leading authors on a peer-reviewed publication or (2) an interview with a leader in regulatory medicine and clinical trials.
HEALTH
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Mr. Alexander Blanchard, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Blanchard's presentation is titled "Overview of NASA's In-Space Manufacturing Project Including Our Collaboration with UNO on the Development and Testing of Recyclable and Antimicrobial Filaments." Continual resupply missions from Earth to the International Space...
OMAHA, NE
uiowa.edu

Second candidate for College of Dentistry dean announced

A University of Iowa search committee has announced the second finalist for the next dean of the College of Dentistry. Clark Stanford is distinguished professor and dean of the College of Dentistry at the University of Illinois Chicago. He will meet with faculty, staff, students, shared governance, and campus leadership on Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Critical Language Awareness and Critical Literacy in the Classroom

Dr. Claudia Holguín Mendoza will be speaking about critical language awareness and critical literacy in the classroom This event is sponsored by the Obermann Center and the Department of Spanish and Portuguese. Registration is required for this event. Follow the link to register: https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0ilD82UaGJWlynA?Q_CHL=qr.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Reading by Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor Helon Habila

The International Writing Program (IWP) welcomes Helon Habila (IWP Fall Resident '04) back to campus as an Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor. The recipient of a Caine Prize, a Commonwealth Prize for Best First Book, and the Windham-Campbell Prize for Literary Achievement, Helon Habila is the author of six volumes of fiction and non-fiction, the editor of several collections of writing, and a publisher. Professor Habila is also an avowedly political writer whose work seems to transcend the artificial delineations of genre and discipline. His third novel Oil on Water, shortlisted for the PEN/Open Book Award and the Orion Prize, addressed the environmental crisis in the oil-rich Nigerian Delta in a manner that was both journalistically didactic and emotively filmic, thus making a political impact as strong as his recent nonfiction book, The Chibok Girls, which grapples with the Boko Haram kidnappings and Islamist militancy in Nigeria. Few writers have the narrative skill and structural mastery to not only spar in the political arena, but also to make significant artistic contributions: Professor Habila’s work registers far beyond the page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

UI professor creates intellectual hub for Korean studies

Have you watched the Netflix series Squid Game? What about Parasite, the Academy’s Best Picture of 2019? For many Americans, pop culture is their first, and maybe only, exposure to Korean culture. Hyaeweol Choi, a professor of Korean studies, gender history, and religious studies at the University of Iowa, wants...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award

The role played by University of Sydney Professor Edward Holmes in the COVID pandemic is already the stuff of legend. His decision to tweet the genome of SARS-CoV-2 on January 11 2020, making the data freely available to everyone, sparked urgent work in labs around the world to develop a test and a vaccine. Within days, the first diagnostic tests were available, and that weekend, scientists at Moderna and Pfizer are reported to have downloaded the genome and set to work on their mRNA vaccines, bringing a new technology to medicine in record time. But it is the deeper story I...
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Myth Busters: A College Lab Report

I have had my fair share of lab reports already not only in college but just this semester (so far) as well. Here are some myth busters for you to think about when it comes to writing those pesky lab reports!. Statement: “You can write these reports quickly.”. Myth buster:...
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Math Physics Seminar - Professor William H. Klink

Renormalization and Scattering in Relativistic Particle Theories. Abstract: I have long been puzzled as to why the fundamental theory of relativistic quantum mechanics is a field theory and not a particle theory. In this talk I give several reasons standing in the way of a relativistic particle theory. Starting with the irreps of the Poincare group, I then formulate a particle theory in terms of bare creation and annihilation operators rather than field operators, After specifying the equations such a theory must satisfy, I introduce operators that give meaning to the localization of particles.
SCIENCE

