Video Games

Intramural Fortnite Registration Open

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis event has two divisions, the Fortnite Solos division and the Fortnite Trios division. For Solos, participants will be placed into a single elimination tournament. Each match will be 2 games and the team with the most eliminations...

events.uiowa.edu

Related
myveronanj.com

Registration Open For Junior Wrestling

Registration is now open for the Verona Junior Wrestling program. The program is for Verona residents in 4th through 8th grades. Practices begin on Tuesday, November 30. Wrestlers are matched by age, weight, and experience. The program fee is $165 for the first child in a family and $150 for...
VERONA, NJ
WVNews

DCWST registration for 2021-22 season now open

DEEP CREEK — The Deep Creek Winter Sports Team has opened registration for its 2021-22 season. DCWST is a US Ski and Snowboard (USSS) member club for athletes aged 7 to 18 competing in alpine ski-racing and snowboarding. The team’s alpine racers compete within the USSS regional organizing body –...
SPORTS
cityoflenoir.com

Youth basketball registration open

The City of Lenoir Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for youth basketball, ages 4 to 15 years old. Registration for boys and girls 4 to 12 years old is open through Nov. 19. Registration for Junior League, ages 13 to 15, ends Friday, Dec. 3. Bring completed registration...
BASKETBALL
Loudoun Times.com

Team registration open for FC Virginia Scrimmagefest

FC Virginia will host a free Scrimmagefest for soccer players ages 6-8 on Nov. 6 at Bles Park in Ashburn. Scrimmagefest is open to organized clubs/teams, recreational level teams or just a group of kids who want to form a team in the U8 and U7 age divisions. The one-day...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortnite Solos#Fortnite Trios
Iowa State Daily

Intramural sign-ups still open for fall semester

Intramural sports are consistently popular among students at Iowa State. Extending year-round, 8,000 to 9,000 students participate in a variety of activities on campus. “We provide a safe and fun atmosphere that offers activities to help students be active a couple hours each week,” Nathan Pick, an intramural coordinator at Recreation Services, said. “We also are a great stress reliever or a way to get away from classes and other stressors and just come and have fun for a few hours each week.”
IOWA STATE
mxdwn.com

Pre-Registration For The Sausage Man Championships Have Opened

The battle royal mobile game developed by XD Entertainment Pte Ltd. has just opened up the 2021 Sausage Man Championships for pre-registration. Teams across Southeast Asia from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand will settle it out on the battlefield for the title of Sausage Man Champion. A total of $50,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. These games are a continuation of the 2020 October championships which were won by the Filipino streamer, Alodia, and her Team Black.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pre-registration for Sokubaku Kareshi Otome Game Open

Sony Music Solutions has opened pre-registrations for Sokubaku Kareshi on the Japanese App Store and Google Play Store. This upcoming mobile game will feature a romance simulation with an AI-controlled boyfriend. The Japanese title can be translated to “Restraining Boyfriend,” as it will literally restrain the player by having them interact a lot with the AI character. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
VIDEO GAMES
uiowa.edu

Glute Max Workshop

This workshop is designed specifically to build the glutes! Learn in-depth techniques and proper progressions for barbell hip thrusts, sumo squat, Bulgarian split squats, dead-lift variations, and other hip extension variations. The workshop will also cover hip-band glute activation exercises in detail, which are essential for lower body lifting sessions. Glute strength is not only aesthetic but is an important aspect of injury prevention and will improve overall strength and posture. This workshop is 3 hours total, broken into two Saturday morning workshops. The small group training session is taught by a certified USA Weightlifting Coach who is also a competitive powerlifter. This workshop will be held on two back-to-back Saturday mornings. Please note that these dates correspond to Saturdays with away football games, so there are no issues with parking and access to the Field House location.
WORKOUTS
uiowa.edu

Wacky Wednesday: Speed Sudoku Contest

The Wacky Wednesday events are a series of events throughout the semester that will take place every Wednesday from 11am-1pm. Each week will be a different event. Some events will be competition based and have a prize and some will just be for fun. For all of these events, anyone can just walk up and play. There will not be a registration process. All Wacky Wednesday events are also free!
HOBBIES

