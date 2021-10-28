Intramural Fortnite Registration Open

This workshop is designed specifically to build the glutes! Learn in-depth techniques and proper progressions for barbell hip thrusts, sumo squat, Bulgarian split squats, dead-lift variations, and other hip extension variations. The workshop will also cover hip-band glute activation exercises in detail, which are essential for lower body lifting sessions. Glute strength is not only aesthetic but is an important aspect of injury prevention and will improve overall strength and posture. This workshop is 3 hours total, broken into two Saturday morning workshops. The small group training session is taught by a certified USA Weightlifting Coach who is also a competitive powerlifter. This workshop will be held on two back-to-back Saturday mornings. Please note that these dates correspond to Saturdays with away football games, so there are no issues with parking and access to the Field House location.

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO