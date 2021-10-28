CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFJAZZ Collective

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-star ensemble comprising the finest performer/composers at work in jazz today, the Collective assembles each year to create fresh arrangements of works by a modern master and newly commissioned pieces by each member of the band. Through this pioneering approach, simultaneously honoring...

cbslocal.com

SFJAZZ Collective Plays Socially Conscious Songs at Miner Auditorium

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The acclaimed resident ensemble for SFJAZZ offers up an array of socially conscious songs as part of a program entitled New Works Reflecting the Moment for four nights starting Thursday. Founded in 2004, the SFJAZZ Collective has been a group with fluid membership that has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

Opening party: Space Pilots in Spaaaace!

Join us on October 29, for the grand opening celebration of Nocturne X, a transportive interactive exhibition at Gray Area this October through January 2022. Come see Nocturne X in a different light in this special after-hours event, featuring Space Pilots in Spaaaace!, an interactive theater experience from 13th Floor Theater Company. Set against the backdrop of Nocturne X's glow-in-the-dark forests and psychedelic crystal caves, join 13th Floor's cast of actors, dancers, and acrobats as they travel across galaxies to restore the delicate balance of life found within the planet's biosphere.
MOVIES
SFStation.com

APAture 2021: Embrace

Kearny Street Workshop's annual multidisciplinary arts festival celebrating emerging Asian and Pacific American (APA) artists of the San Francisco Bay Area returns after a year hiatus!. Our theme for this year is Embrace. As we continue to social distance and keep each other safe, we are collectively imagining what intimacy...
CELEBRATIONS
Kendrick Scott
Lizz Wright
SFStation.com

AUDIO HALLOWEEN W/ BOYS NOIZE

Audio kicks off Halloween Weekend with an absolute legend of the scene, Boys Noize, on October 29th. This will sell out. For table reservations, please call/text 415-745-6823 or e-mail [email protected]. Support by Maj. 21+
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Zoppé Italian Family Circus

The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is coming back to its original location in downtown Redwood City, and is now extended through November 28! Starring Nino the clown, the circus is propelled by a central story that features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation. Zoppé welcomes guests back into the authentic one-ring circus tent for matinee and evening showtimes.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Inspired Linen Collections

Slowtide dedicated its latest capsule collection to artist Keith Haring. Thirty years after his death, Haring's art still lives on through his iconic and timeless work. His style is instantly recognizable due to his bold, animated figures. Slowtide partnered with Artestar to curate a capsule collection that features the artist's energetic drawings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Modern Jazz#Sfjazz Collective
SFStation.com

Outside Lands Night Show - BLACKLIZT

ZHU is ready to move again. After spending a year stuck inside, the Grammy-nominated musician and producer is turning his eyes to the future, when clubs reopen and pure rave energy can overtake a crowd of writhing bodies yet again. Most of his third album, DREAMLAND 2021, was made at home during quarantine, but as he crafted the new set's grimy techno and sweaty house tracks, he imagined the record as the score to a world starting to spin back into motion--even if, for now, that feels out of reach. Over the years, ZHU has won acclaim for exactly these kinds of forward-looking experiments, including a Best Dance Recording nomination at the 2014 Grammys for his breakout hit "Faded." His debut album GENERATIONWHY topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic albums chart and landed on the Billboard 200, and he's had dozens of tracks hit the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. These accolades have earned him partnerships with like-minded brands including Luminosity and Leica. And ZHU continued his productive streak in 2020 with a busy run of singles--including "Only" with Tinashe, "Desire" with Bob Moses, and the Kito and Jeremih collab "Follow"--and a string of live-streams for Digital Mirage, Insomniac, and Lollapalooza. But all of this success has never been the point--ZHU just wanted to head to the dancefloor and dream up better worlds. DREAMLAND 2021basks in that impulse. He imagines everyone united under one roof raving--a party with enough energy to take over the whole world.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Alicia Keys' $20.8m modern house is the ultimate party pad - inside

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beats (real name, Kasseem Dean) have invited Architectural Digest into their private California home which they share with sons Egypt and Genesis, to reveal their epic art collection and amazing interiors. The 'razor house' also known as 'America's coolest house' and affectionately named by...
HOME & GARDEN
Paste Magazine

The 5 Best New Songs

As everyone prepares for Halloween next weekend (have you figured out what cookies you’re leaving out for Mothman?), Paste hopes you have a little bandwidth left between Shaky Knees and the excitement of a new Animal Collective album to check out some of our favorite songs of the week. Strange Ranger harken back to the electronic-tinged rock of the ‘90s, and Anjimile’s beautiful vulnerability shines through on his latest single to celebrate signing with 4AD. This list is short, sweet and to the point. Find your new favorite song today, courtesy of your spooky friends at Paste.
DALLAS, TX
Time Out Global

Window on Collections: Comics and Immigration

On November 9, the State Library of Victoria is hosting a free online event with panellists discussing how comic books, zines and graphic novels broach the topic of immigration. Due to their independent nature, these mediums are often able to touch on sensitive topics in different and sometimes more thought-provoking ways than mainstream media publications.
COMICS
UPI News

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz are in love in new 'Best of Me' video

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz express their love for each other in Keys' new music video for "Best of Me." The singer is wearing a wedding dress and is holding a bouquet of paper flowers that feature musical notes while standing next to Swizz Beatz in the clip released on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Collectible Streaming Series Figurines

The Funko Pop! Squid Game figurines have been unveiled by the company as a range of toys for avid fans of the Netflix streaming series to pick up to add to their collection or show off their pop culture prowess. The toys come in six styles to choose from, which...
TV & VIDEOS

