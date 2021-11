Just in case you needed any other evidence that Chicago Med season 7 episode 6 is going to be emotional, we’ve got it for you in the promo below. This upcoming episode will have many storylines (don’t they all?), but at the center of this one is relative newcomer Stevie Hammer. While we’ve only known her for a handful of episodes, the writers have done a great job of ensuring that there is a lot of depth to this character — especially when it comes to the complicated relationship that she has with her mom. We’ve seen her mom living on the street and refusing any opportunity Stevie presents to try and help her. We’d love to say that things are going to get better here soon but unfortunately, there just isn’t a whole lot of evidence of that.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO