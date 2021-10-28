CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Barcelona manager odds: Who will succeed Ronald Koeman at Nou Camp?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Ronaldo Koeman’s tenure as Barcelona head coach came to a rather inglorious end on Wednesday, as he was dismissed late at night after the Catalan side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

It leaves Barca in dire straights, ninth in LaLiga ’s table and with just one win on the board in the Champions League group stage - and work to do if they want to get back there for next season.

Already rumours are flying over who will replace him in the hot seat, with several important matches coming up for the Camp Nou side soon: a must-win at Dynamo Kyiv next week, the derby against Espanyol after the upcoming international break and then games in quick succession against Benfica, Villarreal, Real Betis and Bayern Munich.

Joan Laporta has to move quickly to appoint the new boss - but also has to get the decision right to save Barcelona’s season.

Here’s all you need to know on who might be next in the dugout.

Why did Koeman leave?

A series of poor results, with four defeats in the last six and only three wins in Barca’s last 10 games in all competitions. More than that, he was never the coach Laporta wanted in place to begin with and rumours that he would leave have been rife since last season.

Initially there was the complication of the club not having the funds to pay off the manager if they sacked him, but a members’ vote to approve the application of a €1.5bn loan last week solved a major obstacle to that problem, even if it’s not fully agreed yet.

Who are Barcelona linked with?

It’s clear who the favourite is: the man who used to control midfield, who was tipped to take over last time the job was available and who has been heralded as the person to bring back Barcelona’s identity, Xavi Hernandez Creus.

He has been with Al-Sadd since 2019, winning the Qatar Stars League earlier this year in what is his only senior job so far.

There are few individuals more entwined with Barcelona than Xavi, but it would still be an enormous ask for him to make a big success of this job given his relative inexperience and the total mess on and off the pitch the club are still in.

Next manager odds

Xavi Hernandez 1/4

Roberto Martinez 7/1

Marcelo Gallardo 10/1

Antonio Conte 12/1

Oscar Garcia 14/1

Ralf Rangnick 14/1

Erik ten Hag 16/1

Joachim Low 19/1

Andre Villas Boas 22/1

Marcelo Bielsa 22/1

Andrea Pirlo 22/1

Thierry Henry 22/1

*Selected coaches. Odds via Betfair .

Related
Daily Mail

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati signs a new SIX-year deal at the Nou Camp with a £1BILLION buy-out clause amid fears he could be poached by rivals next summer after the forward become a key player under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have secured Ansu Fati’s services for the next six years with a new contract that includes a £1billion buy-out clause. The 18-year-old was rested for the first half against Dynamo Kiev with Ronald Koeman holding back his most important player for Sunday’s Clasico. The second biggest cheer of the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ronald Koeman claims an 'education problem' is to blame for supporters crowding around his car after Barcelona's El Clasico defeat - but admits 'I don't think there is a solution' to tense scenes at the Nou Camp

Ronald Koeman believes an 'education problem' is to blame for supporters crowding around in his car when the Barcelona manager tried to leave the Nou Camp after the El Clasico defeat by Real Madrid. The hosts lost 2-1 at the weekend after goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vasquez, and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Angry Barcelona fans swarm around Ronald Koeman's car as he leaves the Nou Camp after El Clasico defeat but under-fire Dutchman insists he was NOT disappointed by his side's performance

Ronald Koeman endured a difficult exit from the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon as supporters swarmed around his car at the stadium exit. The Dutch coach is blamed by most fans for the Barcelona’s poor start to the season and after losing his third straight Clasico he drove away from the ground only for his car to be confronted by a group of young supporters waiting to take pictures of players as they left the Camp Nou.
SOCCER
internetshots.com

Barcelona next manager odds: Xavi Hernandez becomes odds-on favourite, Roberto Martinez and Marcelo Gallardo among frontrunners for Camp Nou job after Ronald Koeman sacked

Ronald Koeman was sacked this week after a poor run of form from Barcelona and instantly attention has drawn to the potential of their former midfielder and legend Xavi Hernandez to takeover. There are a few other candidates for the huge La Liga role including Antonio Conte, Roberto Martinez and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Daniel Alves at Nou Camp to see Barcelona win

Daniel Alves was at the Nou Camp last night for Barcelona's Champions League win against Dynamo Kyiv. The former Barça right-back is currently without a club after leaving Sao Paulo and is waiting for the right offer to embark on the next stage of his career. One option is to...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Manchester United Next Manager Odds: Who Is Favourite To Succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Antonio Conte is the odds-on favourite to become the next Manchester United manager with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly given three games to save his job. Solskjaer is facing increasing pressure after United were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool at the weekend, the defeat to their rivals follows a string of poor performances that has led many to wonder if another manager would get more out of the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech eager to kick on and establish himself at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech believes he can still become an integral player for Chelsea despite struggling to find consistency since his move to west London.The Morocco international grabbed the only goal of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo to earn the holders a 1-0 win in Sweden.It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign and first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in August. Injuries have blighted his time at Stamford Bridge so far but the 28-year-old has not lost belief.“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Malmo vs Chelsea: Five things we learned as Hakim Ziyech’s strike earns narrow Champions League win

Chelsea were made to work for a narrow victory over Malmo in the Champions League.Hakim Ziyech’s strike in the second half proved decisive as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured a 1-0 win in Sweden.The Blues had plenty of opportunities to win by a far greater scoreline, however, with Kai Havertz missing two clear chances when being played through on goal in either half.Despite a late flurry of pressure from the hosts, Edouard Mendy was untroubled in the Chelsea goal as the European champions kept another clean sheet.Here are five things we learned from the group stage fixture.Chelsea frustrated in front of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona: Al Sadd want to keep Xavi as manager despite LaLiga club’s interest

Al-Sadd are not willing to let manager Xavi Hernandez leave despite interest from Barcelona, the Qatari club’s CEO Turki Al-Ali said on Wednesday. Barcelona officials Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany travelled to Doha on Tuesday to try to negotiate Barca great Xavi’s release from Al-Sadd and met with the former midfielder’s agents in Qatar on Wednesday.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

