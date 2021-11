GOOD for all reporting stations. Light rain is expected overnight! A cold front will move through Monterey Bay Area Thursday morning. Only light rains are expected, which will be felt more so the closer to the coast and the farther to the north you live. The next system will brush by on Saturday and may not produce anything but coastal drizzle, but temperatures will drop. Eventually, a stronger system will arrive early next week which could bring moderate rain to the region.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO