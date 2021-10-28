CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nordic economies seen growing steadily in 2021, 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPCyv_0cf8UPgW00

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lifted pandemic curbs are boosting economic recovery for the Nordic economies as high consumer and corporate spending drive growth, a Reuters poll of economists suggested.

The Danish economy has largely reverted to pre-pandemic levels, with economic growth exceeding 2019 levels amid soaring employment rates, prompting economists to forecast a moderate boom in coming years.

"It is not demand, but rather supply, that can become a problem in the labour market," Sydbank chief economist Soren Kristensen said in a note last week.

Danish growth was seen at 3.8% in 2021, up from 3.0% in a July forecast. Denmark's GDP growth was expected to slow to 3.3% next year, below the 3.5% previously forecast.

Denmark's booming housing market has been a cause for some concern, but the government has so far refrained from intervening, despite repeated calls from the central bank to do so.

Recent price statistics are indicating a slowdown in property price development.

Sweden and Norway are each set for expansion of 3.5% or more in 2021 and 2022, according to the Oct. 25-27 survey, as the gradual return to normal life is increasing in tandem with more people getting vaccinated.

Sweden's gross domestic product was expected to grow 4.2% this year, up from the 3.6% economists forecast in July. In 2022 the economy was expected to expand 3.5%, unchanged from the July forecast.

Sweden bounced back quickly with the economy reaching pre-pandemic size earlier this year. The red-hot manufacturing sector continues to support the economy, although it has been hampered by supply-chain disruptions.

Norway's GDP was seen expanding 3.7% this year and in 2022, above the previous forecast for 3.5% growth this year and next.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package )

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian gas pipeline stuck in reverse in Europe

(Reuters) -A major Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Europe remains stuck in reverse after requests to transport gas westwards through it into Germany were abruptly withdrawn, data on the website of its German operator showed. Russian gas has not flowed to Germany via the pipeline since Saturday. Instead,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

EBRD sees Russian economy growing 3% in 2022, notes sanctions risk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian economy will grow 3.0% in 2022 after expanding 4.3% this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday, pointing to geopolitical risks that could cloud the economic outlook. The Russian economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels after its sharpest contraction in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France's Axa launches $2 bln share buyback, plans another in 2022

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa (AXAF.PA) announced the launch of a share buyback programme for up to 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) on Thursday and said it was planning another next year. Europe's second-biggest insurer, after Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE), said the share buyback to be launched in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp#Economic Recovery#Nordic#Danish
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE UK gears up to produce rare earth magnets, cut reliance on China

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain could revive domestic production of super strong magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines with government support, to cut its reliance on China and achieve vital cuts in carbon emissions, two sources with direct knowledge said. A government-funded feasibility study is due to...
WORLD
Reuters

France's average daily new COVID infections at a 6-week high

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 9,502 daily new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the seven day moving average of new cases to a six-week high. That average - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 6,226, a level unseen since Sept 22, from a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Portugal EDP's 9-month profit boosted by Viesgo acquisition, Brazil

LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS), posted on Thursday a 21% rise in its 9-month net profit to 510 million euros ($589 million) after the acquisition of the Spanish company Viesgo and a strong performance in Brazil. However, recurring net profit fell 2%, "penalized...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Housing
Reuters

Latvia allows businesses to fire the unvaccinated

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Latvian parliament on Thursday allowed businesses to fire workers who refuse to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or transfer to remote work, as the country battles one of the worst COVID-19 waves in European Union. About 61% of Latvian adults are fully vaccinated, less than...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Sweden moves closer to getting first woman prime minister

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson moved a step closer to becoming Sweden's first woman prime minister on Thursday when the ruling Social Democrat party elected her as its leader in place of Stefan Lofven. Lofven, the current prime minister, wants to step down before national elections...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

China’s Oct factory activity expands more quickly, but output weighs – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, buoyed by stronger demand, but power shortages and rising costs weighed on production, a business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in October — its highest...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone economy grows at fastest pace in a year

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy grew by more than expected and at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 restrictions were steadily eased, preliminary data showed on Friday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canada economy seen weaker than expected as supply chain woes weigh

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy most likely underperformed expectations in the third quarter amid ongoing supply chain woes and a brutal drought, official data suggested on Friday, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada could move slower on rate hikes. The economy expanded by 0.4% in...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy