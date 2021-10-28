CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total Eren, Kazakhstan sign MoU on large wind, storage project

 7 days ago

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Total Eren said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan on a 1 gigawatt (GW) wind energy project coupled with a storage system, the largest in a country currently dealing with power shortages.

The memorandum signed with the government, sovereign fund and state energy firm calls for working together on "the development, financing, construction and operation of hybrid power plants".

The project will consist of about 200 wind turbines totalling 1 GW of installed capacity, coupled with a very large battery storage system (500 MW-1 GWh) provided by Saft, Total Eren said in a statement.

Privately held Total Eren is part-owned by TotalEnergies which is involved in several oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has experienced power shortages and had to ration supplies this month after the influx of cryptocurrency miners fleeing a crackdown in neighbouring China and attracted by low electric power prices.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

