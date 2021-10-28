SaaS Email Deliverability Platform Hits $1.56M ARR in Under 9 Months

André Christ is CEO of LeanIX, the SaaS platform to plan and manage the Continuous Transformation journey of Corporate IT and Product IT. If your business is not building or delivering digital experiences to customers, you are likely losing to a competitor that is. In order to make digital experiences possible, software is always in play. Technology organizations are typically faced with the following question: Should we build our own software in-house or buy it? While there are benefits to both, the trend has increasingly been shifting toward buying it. Why? There are several reasons, including developer scarcity (i.e., not having the talent on-hand to build proprietary software), the fact that software built in-house is harder to scale, the fact that cost of maintenance of in-house software is high and its long time-to-value since building your own software takes much more time than buying a pre-built solution.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO