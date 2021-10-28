CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SaaS Email Deliverability Platform Hits $1.56M ARR in Under 9 Months

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompletely Bootstrapped Startup Folderly Uses AI to Solve Spam Issues & Offer 99% Email Deliverability. Folderly, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform that increases email deliverability, click rates, open rates, reply rates and more, announced today it has officially surpassed $1.56M annual recurring revenue (ARR) in less than nine months....

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Change In Product Categories And ARR Update

As discussed at our Investor Day on September 15, 2021, Cisco will report its product and service revenue in the following categories effective Q1 FY 2022:. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. Secure, Agile Networks. Hybrid Work. End-to-End Security. Internet for the Future. Optimized Application...
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Evolution Of Centers Of Excellence In SaaS

André Christ is CEO of LeanIX, the SaaS platform to plan and manage the Continuous Transformation journey of Corporate IT and Product IT. If your business is not building or delivering digital experiences to customers, you are likely losing to a competitor that is. In order to make digital experiences possible, software is always in play. Technology organizations are typically faced with the following question: Should we build our own software in-house or buy it? While there are benefits to both, the trend has increasingly been shifting toward buying it. Why? There are several reasons, including developer scarcity (i.e., not having the talent on-hand to build proprietary software), the fact that software built in-house is harder to scale, the fact that cost of maintenance of in-house software is high and its long time-to-value since building your own software takes much more time than buying a pre-built solution.
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Resistance AI, an SaaS enabled AI and Machine Learning Security Firm, Finalizes $16.6M Series A

a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-enabled AI and machine learning security firm that aims to protect automated financial systems from manipulation, fraudulent activities and financial crime, has acquired $16.6 million in capital via a Series A round. GV (previously Google Ventures) has reportedly led Resistance AI’s investment round, along with contributions from...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Itential Releases Latest Enhancements to its SaaS Platform, Enables Enterprise Teams to Start Automating Network Tasks in Minutes

Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, announced at ONUG Fall 2021 the latest release to its cloud-native network automation platform. The Itential Automation Platform is a low-code solution that seamlessly connects IT systems with network technologies for end-to-end network configuration, compliance, and automation. With its latest release, network teams can now try the cloud platform and start automating tasks in a matter of minutes with sample network devices or connect to their own network, with no setup or complex installation. Additional enhancements include the ability to invite colleagues to collaborate on automation within the Itential Automation Platform, facilitating participation across both network and cloud engineering teams.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Messages#Arr#Email Spam#Email Providers#Email Marketing#Marketing Technology News#Oracle#Cloud Hcm Suites#Saas
Digiday

Why an AI shopping platform is taking a hyper-personalized approach to email marketing

As the data privacy changes of iOS 15 loom above marketers, artificial intelligence shopping brand The Yes is betting on personalization to remain welcome in shoppers’ email inboxes. The California and New York-based platform’s email strategy is a two-tiered one, leveraging both editorial and hyper-personalized content, according to Julie Bornstein,...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Sendinblue Launches Email API Offering to Address Enterprise Needs to Improve Agility and Increase Deliverability

The Digital Marketing Platform Can Accept 120,000 Emails Per Minute and Ensure Compliance Regulations Are Met. Sendinblue, the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform, is expanding its solution for SMEs with Email API as a new value proposition for large businesses. The North American scale-up meets a need, expressed by developers working in large businesses, to be able to distribute high volumes of transactional emails (order confirmations, forgotten passwords, etc.) while maintaining compliance, and to provide technical support and personalized campaign tracking.
SOFTWARE
decrypt.co

DeFi Bug Bounty Platform Immunefi Raises $5.5M

Bug bounty programs help secure DeFi protocols. Image: Shutterstock. Immunefi, a bug bounty system for smart contracts and decentralized finance (Defi) projects, has announced it raised $5.5M in funding. Investors participating in the fundraise included Blueprint Forest, Electric Capital, Framework Ventures, Bitscale Capital, P2P Capital, IDEO Colab, The LAO, BR...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

SaaS Security, Today and Tomorrow

Enterprises face a constant stream of threats, from nation states to cybercriminals and corporate insiders. After a year where billions worked from home and the cloud reigned supreme, startups and corporations alike can’t afford to stay off the security pulse. Find out what SaaS startups need to know about security now, and in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
pymnts.com

FinTech Platform Nook Nets $1.1M

U.K. trade collaboration platform Nook has raised $1.1 million (950,000 euros) to broaden its product and engineering team, expand its offerings, and develop sales and marketing activity with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to a Wednesday (Oct. 27) report from EU-Startups. Speedinvest and TriplePoint led Nook’s pre-seed funding round, which also had investments from Ascension, Notion, as well as various angel investors, according to the report.
BUSINESS
allaboutwindowsphone.com

Did Windows Phone, as a platform, only last 18 months?

* To be fair to the platform, the two Lumias weren't quite the last flagships, since HP had its enterprise Elite X3 and there was the oddball Alcatel or two. There was even the Wileyfox Pro, two years later at the tail end of 2017, but I'm not counting this because it was fairly low end and only produced to satisfy various contractual agreements.
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

'Facebook Papers' Hit As Platform Reports Billions In Profit

Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits on Monday, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering reports arguing the company prioritizes its growth over people's safety. The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal...
INTERNET
roi-nj.com

Retail data management and analytics SaaS platform firm Agilence acquired by Cuadrilla Capital

Agilence Inc. of Mount Laurel announced Wednesday that it was acquired by Cuadrilla Capital, a California-based private equity firm. Agilence will continue to be led by CEO Russ Hawkins, who shared a letter to its customers on the acquisition on LinkedIn that stated that the new relationship will accelerate Agilence’s growth trajectory and strengthen its entire community.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Legal analytics platform Trellis raises $14.1M to grow API offerings

Los Angeles, California-based Trellis, an algorithm-powered research platform for litigators, today announced that it raised $14.1 million in a series A round led by Headline Ventures, with participation from Calibrate and individual investors. The company, which has raised $20 million in capital to date, plans to spend the money on expanding Trellis’ headcount and further developing its products, as well as building new APIs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Semtech hits new heights on strength of LoRa platform

The world is adapting new fifth generation standards for broadband cellular networks, or 5G, to deal with the growing demand for bandwidth for phones and other computing devices. But while streaming video on a phone might need that type of power, many smaller internet-connected devices don’t. In fact, using that much power for something as…
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Vivida Launches “Anti-cybersecurity Awareness Month” Virtual Escape Room Platform

VIVIDA, the interactive and immersive training company, announced the launch of a customisable virtual escape room for remote training – just in time to miss cyber security awareness month. Following close collaboration between Vivida and the NCSC, the security training modules have been designed to combine security best practice with gamification, to deliver a more compelling and effective security training experience. It has been released in November to highlight the importance of security best practice all year round, not just during arbitrary awareness months. British broadcasting giant, ITV, is one of the first businesses in the UK to use the service – training more than 5,000 members of staff.
SOFTWARE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Broadridge Upgrades International Post-Trade Client Onboarding Using PeerNova's Data Quality SaaS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has deployed PeerNova's Cuneiform® Platform to streamline its customer onboarding process when implementing its international post-trade processing solution. Broadridge has a well-established track record of prioritizing client experience and implementing effective technologies to place its customers first.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Sovrn Research Shows ‘Engaged Time’ Delivers More Than Twice the Attention of Viewable Time

Measuring engagement is shown to drive an increase in attention. New research from publisher technology provider Sovrn shows that “Engaged Time” offers a better way to predict ad performance than the current industry standard. The IAB defines a viewable impression as one where at least 50% of the ad’s area is displayed onscreen for at least one second. Engaged Time goes significantly further by combining viewability with 45 distinct on-page consumer interactions, to measure when an ad has both the chance to be seen and when that person is actively engaged with the content.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Edify Changes the Customer Service Conversation Quite Literally with Machine Learning-powered Real-time Transcription and Translation into 100+ Languages Across Channels

Edify Huddle CX removes language barriers and lag times from agent-customer conversations; eliminates need for staffing multilingual agents. Edify Labs , the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced that its cloud-native CCaaS solution, Edify Huddle CX, now offers live text translation and transcription capabilities in 108 languages powered by its built-in machine learning engine. This evolution further streamlines the conversations brands have with customers by eliminating language as a barrier to excellent experiences via voice, SMS, and web chat.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Streamlit Launches Streamlit Cloud That Transforms How Data Scientists Share Data

Streamlit, the creators of the fastest and most powerful app framework for machine learning and data science, announced that Streamlit Cloud, formerly known as Streamlit for Teams, is available. Streamlit Cloud enables data scientists to instantly deploy and share apps with teammates, clients and other stakeholders so they can make rapid, data-informed decisions together.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Userful Extends Its AV-over-IP Leadership By Modernizing Digital Signage For The Enterprise

Updates to Visual Networking Platform to improve security, increase interoperability, extend scalability and manageability for enterprise signage deployments. Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined solution for the enterprise AV-over-IP market, announces its latest software release which includes advancements to its IT-based Visual Networking Platform, expanding its support for large-scale corporate digital signage deployments.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy