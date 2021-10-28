New Fractional CMO William Collins Prescribes Data-Driven Decision-making Strategies to Foster Client Successes

ShoeFy: Pioneers in digital fashion for the metaverse. ShoeFy announces that the long-awaited sNFTs (Shoe NFTs) is tentatively scheduled to release in mid-November. From a total of 10,000 sNFTs, the first 3000 sNFTs will be exclusively minted as the genesis sNFTs. ShoeFy, a metaverse company, has the vision of creating an ecosystem that spans across the areas of digital fashion NFTs to play-to-earn games, where users can compete to win limited NFTs or SHOE tokens. ShoeFy is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to it being a metaverse company, keeping its finger on the pulse with the incoming innovation and thus creating a product fit for the demands of a metaverse, DeFi and NFT fashion.

