CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Fractional CMO William Collins Prescribes Data-Driven Decision-making Strategies to Foster Client Successes

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollins is the latest experienced CMO to join Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm. William Collins, a multi-modal marketing executive who employs a data-driven approach in delivering go-to-market strategies, has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, the nation’s pre-eminent collective of Chief Marketing Officers. Marketing Technology News: Edtech,...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Enabling Data-Driven Decision-Making To Give Businesses A Post-Pandemic Competitive Edge

Deepak is the Co-Founder & CEO of TO THE NEW, a leading Digital Tech company and one of the fastest-growing technology companies, globally. Data is the new reality of the current age. As the Covid-19 pandemic clutched all businesses under its tight grip, there has been a drastic change in communication and decision-making. The role of data in organizational decision-making increased by leaps and bounds. Though data and analytics have always been critical to a company's success, the pandemic drove everyone to step up their data efforts, functioning as a sort of wake-up call.
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Hedge Strengthens Its Customer Connection with the Appointment of David Shapton as Director of Communications

Company continues expansion with strategic hire that will shape Hedge’s voice and deepen customer engagement. Hedge, the creator of modern, intelligent software solutions for video professionals, announced on the heels of its seed investment it has appointed David Shapton to the newly established role of Director of Communications. A lauded digital media professional with more than three decades of technical, product marketing and editorial experience, and over 1,200 published articles, David will be the connection point between Hedge’s innovation and customers’ knowledge. With strategic oversight of Hedge’s communication channels, David will drive content initiatives that engage, educate, and inform customers around Hedge’s rapidly expanding products and services – and how to understand their benefits in the wider media ecosystem.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

WorkForce Software Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, Named One of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021

The Software Report Award Recognizes Women Who Have Served as Role Models for the Next Generation of Leaders Seeking to Enter and Succeed in the Tech Sector. The first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces its Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 list by The Software Report. These women leaders were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Hundreds of nominees were reviewed with substantive feedback from peers and colleagues and this, combined with additional internal research, supported the selection process.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

14 of Top 20 Global Pharma Companies Use ON24 to Drive Digital Engagement with Healthcare Professionals

Webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences help leading life sciences companies connect with HCPs, launch new medicines, and improve patient outcomes. The life sciences industry is quickly transitioning to digital-first engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs). To meet this pressing need, an increasing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies are using ON24 to connect with HCPs and digitally launch new products. More than 135 life sciences companies, including 14 of the top 20 largest global pharmaceutical companies, are leveraging ON24 digital experiences to scale HCP engagement globally, educate doctors on new medicines, and maximize the impact of their commercial launches.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Data Driven#Verizon Communications#Product Positioning#New Fractional#Outsiders#Latest Fractional#Smb#Professional Services#Healthcare#Saas#Alliance Data#Heartland Payment Systems#Teknion Data Solutions#The Freeman Company#Digital Strategy#Freeman Collins#Managing Partner
martechseries.com

Crayon Appoints Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer

Jenkins Will Accelerate Product Development as Company Positions for Strong Growth in 2022. Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone for mid-market and enterprise businesses, announces the appointment of Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer. With a career spanning over a decade in the software industry, Jenkins will lead Crayon’s product team and leverage her experience to further evolve the company’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ShoeFy to Align Its Roadmap with Metaverse

ShoeFy: Pioneers in digital fashion for the metaverse. ShoeFy announces that the long-awaited sNFTs (Shoe NFTs) is tentatively scheduled to release in mid-November. From a total of 10,000 sNFTs, the first 3000 sNFTs will be exclusively minted as the genesis sNFTs. ShoeFy, a metaverse company, has the vision of creating an ecosystem that spans across the areas of digital fashion NFTs to play-to-earn games, where users can compete to win limited NFTs or SHOE tokens. ShoeFy is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to it being a metaverse company, keeping its finger on the pulse with the incoming innovation and thus creating a product fit for the demands of a metaverse, DeFi and NFT fashion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veritone Delivers the Metaverse to the Global Enterprises With Integration of Synthetic Voice and Conversational AI

Veritone, Inc., creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today a fully integrated platform with MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice and Veritone-owned Wade & Wendy conversational AI platform. With businesses across all industries now realizing the power of AI, these combined technologies create a scalable and insight-driven automated human voice interaction process that will initially enable new and intelligent AI-enabled recruitment processes and future enterprise expansion into the metaverse.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Uniform Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Uniform offers headless presentation management and personalization to help businesses connect BigCommerce with CMS, front-end and CDN of choice. Uniform today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Uniform’s composable platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can directly access Uniform’s platform from the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

As Demand for Cookieless Targeting Continues to Increase, Vibrant Media and Quintesse Expand Joint Sales Team

The Technology Company Appoints Beau Bunch as West Coast Sales Director. Vibrant Media, a contextual ad network pioneer powered by its advanced contextual data and targeting platform, Quintesse, today announced it hired Beau Bunch as the U.S. west coast sales director for both entities. Bunch’s appointment comes as the company outperforms its 2021 revenue goals and plans to continue to expand its international team to support another year of exponential growth in 2022.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pega Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Improve Personalization in Healthcare

Organizations to beneﬁt from more holistic customer views and deeper insights to provide optimal care across healthcare experiences. Pega systems Inc. today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud that will help improve experiences in healthcare with better data insights and personalization. This partnership between Pega and Google Cloud will bring together the capabilities of Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine and Pega’s suite of intelligent healthcare solutions. Organizations will be better positioned to deliver optimal care and health outcomes to millions of people by combining Google Cloud’s eﬃcient, comprehensive data platform and Pega’s personalized recommendations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Alicia Tillman, Former Top Marketing Boss at SAP, Joins Capitolis as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Alicia is a three-time Forbes Most Influential CMO in the World recipient. Her world-class marketing leadership driving brand transformation at large-scale companies will help accelerate Capitolis’ growth. Capitolis continues to deliver hyper-growth following a $90 million series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz earlier this year and recent LMRKTS...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Viant Partners With Beachfront to Scale Real-Time Programmatic Buying of Linear and CTV

Becomes the First DSP to Support Beachfront’s Linear TV Inventory. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, today announced the integration of Beachfront’s premium linear and connected TV (CTV) inventory into Viant’s Adelphic® advertising software. With the integration, Adelphic becomes the first demand-side platform (DSP) to support Beachfront’s unique linear TV inventory, which is enabled for real-time bidding.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AUDIENCEX Leans into Growth with Large-Scale Expansion of Leadership Team

Leading Digital Advertising Partner Positions for Growth With Multiple Strategic Hires and Executive Promotions. AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, today announced multiple senior level hires and promotions across its leadership team. These team additions and promotions reflect continued accelerated revenue growth, driven by several key strategic initiatives, from product development around data and SaaS, to market expansion and M&A. Key promotions and team members joining the AUDIENCEX leadership team, include the following:
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adtech Company Esquires Advertising Grows Staff by 47% — Appoints Isaac Jessup as Vice President of Technology

Recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies for its second consecutive year, Esquire Advertising continues its rapid expansion by growing its company staff by more than 47%. Among new hires, Esquire Advertising has appointed Isaac Jessup as Vice President of Technology to manage the company’s growing digital infrastructure.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SecureAuth Acquires Acceptto to Redefine AI-driven MFA and Continuous Passwordless Authentication for the Workplace

Acquisition of Contextual Behavior Threat Intelligence Technology Transitions SecureAuth into a Leader in High-Assurance Low-Friction Authentication. SecureAuth, a leader in next generation identity and access management for the Global 2000, has acquired Acceptto, an emerging leader in passwordless authentication and behavioral modeling to infer whether a user is a threat before authentication, during authentication, and post-authorization.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

UiPath Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Overview

Report provides baseline metrics for newly-public Company reflecting commitment to ESG issues that drive long-term value for shareholders. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Overview, which provides baseline ESG metrics and context related to the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts, commitment to its team members and communities, and corporate governance.
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

AquaQ Analytics Announces Expansion Into The Northwest

AquaQ launches new offices in Derry/Londonderry to further meet client demand. AquaQ Analytics is celebrating the announcement of its new digital presence in Derry/Londonderry. Headquartered in Belfast with a workforce of 230 globally, this latest job creation initiative will result in 40 high value jobs. The new base in the Northwest aims to attract those in County Derry/Londonderry in addition to those from border counties in the Republic of Ireland.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infobip Continues Exponential Growth Journey with Definitive Agreement to Purchase Peerless Network and Raises Additional $500m

Infobip Group, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement, and leader in CPaaS solutions, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with global VoIP provider Peerless Network, marking Infobip’s fourth acquisition in under a year. The transaction is expected to complete upon receipt of regulatory approvals in 2022 and will be financed with a combination of Infobip shares and cash. Peerless Network management will roll parts of its holdings into Infobip.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Snappy Kraken Introduces New Marketing Opportunity Score Assessment for Advisory Firms

The individualized report is generated after a 28-question survey reveals specific marketing insights. Snappy Kraken, a MarTech leader serving financial services professionals, announced its new Marketing Opportunity Score Assessment, a personalized and free tool firms can use to determine their marketing weaknesses and opportunities coupled with suggestions of how to remedy those areas.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Semarchy Partners with Tata Consultancy Services to Accelerate Advanced Master Data Management Capabilities

Partnership combines TCS DAEzMo™ – Data Estate Modernization – capabilities with the agility of the Semarchy Intelligent Data Hub™ to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and empower businesses with a single view of the core data across the enterprise. Semarchy, creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy