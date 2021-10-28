New Fractional CMO William Collins Prescribes Data-Driven Decision-making Strategies to Foster Client Successes
Collins is the latest experienced CMO to join Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm. William Collins, a multi-modal marketing executive who employs a data-driven approach in delivering go-to-market strategies, has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, the nation’s pre-eminent collective of Chief Marketing Officers. Marketing Technology News: Edtech,...martechseries.com
Comments / 0