L.L. Bean Takes Next Step in Commerce Adventure with commercetools

By PRNewswire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic outdoor brand getting digital commerce makeover. L.L. Bean has selected headless commerce pioneer commercetools to further modernize its commerce architecture and enhance the experiences consumers love about the brand. The multi-year agreement is foundational to L.L. Bean’s ongoing digital commerce transformation initiative, which includes physical and digital B2C channels...

BUSINESS

