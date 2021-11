This week DJI has introduced and launched its new 6k and 8k Ronin 4D camera which features a modular design and then integrated gimbal allowing you to create professional video footage whatever your brief may be. In lowlight conditions you can use the integrated LiDar motion tracker to help keep your subject in focus. Check out the excellent overview video takes you through each of the cameras features and provide a demonstration of the LiDar and remote-control system which allows you to wirelessly connect the camera from miles away.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO