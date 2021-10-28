CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New Acquia Practice Certification Enables Customers to Select Partners With Exceptional Capabilities

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognizes proven Acquia Open DXP, Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud expertise. Acquia, the open digital experience company, today launched the Acquia Practice Certification program. Acquia Practice Certification signifies proven technical and implementation expertise, helping customers identify partners who have extensive track records of success with Acquia solutions. Certifications are offered for...

martechseries.com

hackaday.com

Hacking The Mekamon Robot To Add New Capabilities

The Mekamon from Reach Robotics is a neat thing, a robot controlled by a phone app that walks on four legs. [Wes Freeman] decided to hack the platform, giving it a sensor package and enabling some basic autonomous behaviours in the process. [Wes] started out by using a packet sniffer...
The Independent

Bullguard premium protection review: A VPN and secure browser service for a fair price

Having been around since 2002, Bullguard joined Avira as part of Norton Lifelock this year, but is still being sold as a separate product. For your annual subscription you get a very broad suite of antivirus and security tools, plus PC tune-up and parental controls too.Like every other antivirus provider except Avira, the first year’s subscription is charged at half the renewal rate. A subscription that covers ten devices is generous, however, and boosting it to two years of coverage also saves you money, making it one of the more cost-effective products on the market.Bullguard has cheaper products too. Drop...
martechseries.com

Uniform Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Uniform offers headless presentation management and personalization to help businesses connect BigCommerce with CMS, front-end and CDN of choice. Uniform today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Uniform’s composable platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can directly access Uniform’s platform from the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
Cheddar News

Sustainable Shoemaker Allbirds Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Sustainable footwear and apparel company Allbirds made its public debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and CFO Mike Bufano joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss the IPO and the company's $3.3 billion valuation. Bufano attributed its recent success to product offerings and expanded brick and mortar locations. "There's lower returns when people go to a store and then there's no outbound shipping when people go to a store as well. So, the stores are both great brand beacons, they're profitable in and of themselves, and they help the overall margin profile of the business," he said.
martechseries.com

Rocket.net Launches Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting Solution for Agencies and Creatives

Free WooCommerce plugin enables agencies and creatives to effortlessly sell Managed WordPress Hosting. Rocket.net, the complete Managed WordPress Hosting Platform, announced that it has launched the world’s easiest and most customizable Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting product for agencies and creatives alike. “In the last 15 years, we’ve learned a lot...
martechseries.com

NFT API Provider Idexo Completes Its Stable Coin Distribution of Innovative Program

Recently, Idexo, the leading NFT API provider, has completed its stable coin distribution of the innovative program. Idexo has simplified the complexity with the integration of NFT related features. It applies an API and architecture that hide the complexity and present an easy-to-use, low-code interface and a compute credit. With...
martechseries.com

Keyavi Data Wins CISO Choice Award for Transformative Data Security Innovation

Cybersecurity Pioneer Honored for Visionary, Paradigm-Shifting Solution that Self-Protects Data from Cybercriminals, Including Ransomware Attackers. Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity trailblazer whose game-changing technology is stopping cybercriminals in their tracks and reshaping the very nature of the data security industry, announced today that it won a CISO Choice Award in the data security category. This award — one of eight prestigious industry awards Keyavi has won so far this year — further distinguishes the company as a visionary shattering the cybersecurity industry’s preconceived notions of what data security should be.
martechseries.com

Vivun Launches Eval to Bring Transparency and Trust to B2B Buying

New product from PreSales leader keeps buyers and sellers aligned, accelerating sales while dazzling customers. B2B buyers today are looking for a sure thing. They sail into vendor meetings educated, prepared, often having tried the product already. They’ve put off talking to sales until the last possible minute. They wanted to draw their own conclusions. Now they’re laser-focused on making sure the product can do what the business needs. They’ve been burned before. They’re not going to let it happen again.
martechseries.com

Semarchy Partners with Tata Consultancy Services to Accelerate Advanced Master Data Management Capabilities

Partnership combines TCS DAEzMo™ – Data Estate Modernization – capabilities with the agility of the Semarchy Intelligent Data Hub™ to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and empower businesses with a single view of the core data across the enterprise. Semarchy, creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),...
martechseries.com

Famecast Media and HipHopTV Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Music and Creator Economies

Famecast Media, an intelligent audience monetization platform and network, announced a strategic partnership with HipHopTV and the launch of HipHopTV.com (a new artist ecosystem built around hip-hop music, lifestyle, sports, and culture) powered by Famecast’s FAME (Fan Amplification Monetization Engagement) Platform. FAME helps content creators, including hip-hop musical artists, turn their creations, passions, and hobbies into a professional, monetized business.
martechseries.com

Event Success Platform Grip Partners with CLIPr to Maximize the Value of Events

Organizers Gain Advanced Attendee Analytics; Attendees Can Search Video By Topic, Subtopic and Transcription for Maximum Efficiency. CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning (ML) to index video content and make it searchable, announced today a partnership with Grip, a leading event success platform for event professionals. Grip will leverage CLIPr to index live session content in real-time, allowing its event customers to offer their attendees and exhibitors CLIPr-enriched video, including ability to search by topic, subtopic or transcription. Grip is the latest CLIPr-embedded platform with functionality integrated directly into the Grip platform.
martechseries.com

Datrix Acquires Adapex to Help Publishers Monetize Data in Cookieless Environment

The Datrix Group has acquired Adapex, enabling Adapex’s publishing partners to maximize data-driven revenue via artificial intelligence. Datrix, the leading global provider of AI solutions that help companies transform data into monetizable insights, said that joining forces with Adapex, the leading technology company providing digital advertising operations to publishers, will enable the companies to help publishers and a wide variety of other sites better monetize audience data and chart a future for open web advertising just as audience information disappears from the market in the privacy-first, cookieless era.
Cheddar News

Microsoft Makes the Case for Mesh Metaverse on Teams Coming in 2022

Just days after Facebook's Meta announcement, Microsoft announced that it will be launching its own mixed reality platform called Mesh through Teams. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president at Microsoft 365, joined Cheddar to provide some additional insight into this metaverse for businesses and how they can benefit from incorporating the tech. Among the features, Mesh users will be able to use cartoon-like avatars to interact with colleagues in an immersive virtual environment.
martechseries.com

ListenFirst Launches Influencer & Partner Analytics

The comprehensive solution provides marketers with the analytics needed to identify and properly measure the performance of influencers on social media. ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, announced the launch of ListenFirst Influencer & Partner Analytics™, which is used by brands to evaluate the performance of social media influencers and paid partnerships. Influencer Partner Analytics can also be used by Ad Sales teams to prove the value of their social media channels for paid partnerships posts.
martechseries.com

Streamlit Launches Streamlit Cloud That Transforms How Data Scientists Share Data

Streamlit, the creators of the fastest and most powerful app framework for machine learning and data science, announced that Streamlit Cloud, formerly known as Streamlit for Teams, is available. Streamlit Cloud enables data scientists to instantly deploy and share apps with teammates, clients and other stakeholders so they can make rapid, data-informed decisions together.
martechseries.com

Lite e-Commerce Selects Commercetools and Fulfillmenttools as Software Providers for Its New Quick-Commerce Service żAbka Jush

Lite e-Commerce, a Polish startup operating within Żabka Group – the owner of the biggest convenience store chain in Poland, has selected commerce tools and fulfillment tools as technology partners. The companies will support the Polish firm in the implementation of a new service on the q-commerce market in Poland – Żabka Jush.
martechseries.com

EverCommerce to Acquire DrChrono, a Leading Cloud-based SaaS Practice Management and EHR Solution

Acquisition would expand EverCommerce’s suite of solutions in health services with a mobile-first platform designed for independent practices. EverCommerce Inc. (“EverCommerce” or the “Company”), a leading service commerce platform, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DrChrono Inc., a company developing an essential platform and services for modern medical practices. Based in Sunnyvale, California, DrChrono offers an all-in-one, cloud-based practice management, EHR, and billing solution to make healthcare more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. Completion of the transaction is pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of November.
martechseries.com

Adverty Wins Third Us Patent for Brainimpression™, Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming on Mobile, TV Screens and the Wider Metaverse

Adverty AB (publ) has been granted its third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology BrainImpression™; a ground-breaking method for determining ad viewability and impressions within complex gaming environments. The multi-patented invention is one of the core functionalities of Adverty’s leading in-game advertising platform and now covers every screen used in traditional gaming and the so-called ‘Metaverse’ – from mobile phones, tablets and TVs to next-generation devices used for virtual and augmented reality.
