New Acquia Practice Certification Enables Customers to Select Partners With Exceptional Capabilities
Recognizes proven Acquia Open DXP, Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud expertise. Acquia, the open digital experience company, today launched the Acquia Practice Certification program. Acquia Practice Certification signifies proven technical and implementation expertise, helping customers identify partners who have extensive track records of success with Acquia solutions. Certifications are offered for...martechseries.com
Comments / 0