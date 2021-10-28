SkyPoint Cloud Announces Launch of SkyPoint Predict – Predictive Customer Data Insights Product

Event will showcase how data and analytics executives can maximize data and insights to better compete and drive growth. Forrester today announced the full conference agenda for its Data Strategy & Insights 2021 live virtual experience to be held November 18–19, 2021. The event explores how data, analytics, and insights leaders can create an AI-ready future, deepen customer understanding to create better customer experiences, and inspire confidence in their teams to drive change within their organizations. According to Forrester, putting customers at the center of leadership, strategy, and operations is fast gaining traction with data and analytics decision-makers — four out of five senior leaders say their firms perform insights-driven activities to achieve customer obsession.

