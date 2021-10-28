CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkyPoint Cloud Announces Launch of SkyPoint Predict – Predictive Customer Data Insights Product

By prweb
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI-powered profile enrichment unlocks new value for consumer and healthcare brands. SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data platform that enables consumer and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, today announced the launch of SkyPoint Predict, predictive customer insights powered by artificial intelligence (AI). SkyPoint unifies...

martechseries.com

Related
martechseries.com

Prevedere Launches Predictive AI Monitoring to Future Proof Business Performance

Prevedere’s AI Technology Predicts and Monitors Future Target Market Outcomes, Providing an Early Warning System for Business Leaders. Prevedere today announced the launch of ERIN Protect, the latest addition to its predictive AI platform and suite of products. ERIN (External Real Time INsights) is Prevedere’s global data repository and patented machine learning platform that enables the creation, testing and publishing of econometrics based predictive models and insight.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Data Strategy & Insights 2021 Live Virtual Experience

Event will showcase how data and analytics executives can maximize data and insights to better compete and drive growth. Forrester today announced the full conference agenda for its Data Strategy & Insights 2021 live virtual experience to be held November 18–19, 2021. The event explores how data, analytics, and insights leaders can create an AI-ready future, deepen customer understanding to create better customer experiences, and inspire confidence in their teams to drive change within their organizations. According to Forrester, putting customers at the center of leadership, strategy, and operations is fast gaining traction with data and analytics decision-makers — four out of five senior leaders say their firms perform insights-driven activities to achieve customer obsession.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Fidelity Bank Selects Total Expert to Expand Customer Relationships Through Data-Driven Insights

Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced it has been selected by Fidelity Bank, one of the oldest and continually growing independent, local community banks serving customers in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. Marketing Technology News: Total Expert Unveils New Capabilities to Speed Growth and Increase...
BUSINESS
fb101.com

Where to Buy Announces Launch of CPG Store Locator Software that Affordably Taps into the Modern Way of Collecting & Displaying On-Shelf Product Location Data

Where to Buy announces its launch of the food and beverage industry’s most advanced data-rich store locator solution with actual in-store and online grocery location data. This premium, second-to-none Consumer Packaged Goods store locator software is designed specifically for food and beverage brands looking for complete and comprehensive store and product availability, for a fraction of the cost of their competitors. By zeroing in on the food and beverage industry, Where to Buy sets the standard as the most feature rich, affordable store locator solution.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
siliconangle.com

Data privacy engineering for cloud startup Piiano launches with $9M in funding

Data privacy engineering for cloud startup Piiano Privacy Solutions Ltd. today launched out of stealth mode with an announcement of $9 million in new funding to drive research and development and go-to-market efforts. YL Ventures led the seed round. Also participating were Jibe Ventures and founders of leading cybersecurity companies...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

PerkinElmer launches cloud-based research suite for pharmaceutical customers

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced today that it launched the Signals Research suite for pharmaceutical and industrial customers. Waltham, Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer’s full cloud-based Signals Research suite, deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a secure informatics platform with integrated, end-to-end scientific data and workflow management for pharmaceutical and industrial customers. Get the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
helpnetsecurity.com

Spectra Logic expands its product portfolio to unify and secure data across multiple clouds

Spectra Logic announced the transformation and expansion of its entire product portfolio with Attack Hardened and multi-cloud solutions. The introduction of Spectra’s Vail is a pivotal addition to Spectra’s new data storage and management ecosystem. Vail is a distributed multi-cloud software designed to provide universal access and placement of data...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

PagerDuty Announces Updates to Customer Service Application for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PagerDuty customers benefit from real-time service status to customer service agents on critical, customer-impacting incidents. PagerDuty, Inc, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has updated PagerDuty for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. This update provides businesses with a new way to instantly update service agents and stakeholders of critical customer-impacting incidents and gives them the power to drive action and engage with experts across the organization to speed up resolution time and improve customer satisfaction.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Cheddar News

Cloud Data Company Informatica CEO on Company's Second IPO Launch

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Metallic Launches Security IQ for Proactive Cyber Readiness, Identifies Data Protection Risks at Cloud Scale

Commvault, a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, announced Metallic Security IQ. Embedded as an optional feature across the entire Metallic portfolio, Security IQ is a unified security dashboard that provides customers with quick and meaningful insights into threats impacting their data landscape and their data backup security posture in their Metallic cloud environments.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Kyvos Insights Launches BI-Acceleration-as-a-Service to Transform Cloud Analytics with its Smart OLAP™ Technology

Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos 365 will help enterprises analyze previously unimaginable amounts of data in matter of seconds, without worrying about deployment and maintenance.
SOFTWARE
hbr.org

How to Glean Insights from Data Sets Across Clouds

Adopting new architecture may deliver strong cost efficiencies and other quantifiable benefits in the long run, but the acceleration of cloud migration and the increasing complexity of data governance may aggravate the persistent challenges of data fragmentation today. Marketers, for example, will be eager to apply advanced use cases for customer segmentation and measurement, but they may find it challenging to glean insights from data sets across clouds.
SOFTWARE
Hotel Online

Leader in Group Sales Data Insights Launches Knowland Academy

ARLINGTON, VA — October 28, 2021— Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, today launched Knowland Academy, a new way for customers to learn its platform, quickly, easily and in a self-paced environment. Visit academy.knowland.com to see the user portal. Knowland Academy was...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Oracle Cloud Grows | Added to Liftr Insights Dataset

Liftr Insights adds rising star Oracle Cloud to its existing public cloud component data covering Aliyun, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence covering the hyperscale cloud infrastructure market, has added Oracle Cloud to its dataset. Oracle Cloud now supplements Liftr Insights’s existing coverage of top cloud providers Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud), AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Snowflake Launches First Industry-Specific Data Cloud for Financial Services

Concept: Data warehousing giant Snowflake has released its first industry-specific data cloud. It aims to aid the financial services industry to collaborate across departments on data while addressing regulatory standards. Nature of Disruption: An infrastructure-as-code approach to powering auditable, trackable, and reversible infrastructure deployment and management; stricter network, identity, and...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Rocket.net Launches Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting Solution for Agencies and Creatives

Free WooCommerce plugin enables agencies and creatives to effortlessly sell Managed WordPress Hosting. Rocket.net, the complete Managed WordPress Hosting Platform, announced that it has launched the world’s easiest and most customizable Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting product for agencies and creatives alike. “In the last 15 years, we’ve learned a lot...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Keyavi Data Wins CISO Choice Award for Transformative Data Security Innovation

Cybersecurity Pioneer Honored for Visionary, Paradigm-Shifting Solution that Self-Protects Data from Cybercriminals, Including Ransomware Attackers. Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity trailblazer whose game-changing technology is stopping cybercriminals in their tracks and reshaping the very nature of the data security industry, announced today that it won a CISO Choice Award in the data security category. This award — one of eight prestigious industry awards Keyavi has won so far this year — further distinguishes the company as a visionary shattering the cybersecurity industry’s preconceived notions of what data security should be.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Userful Extends Its AV-over-IP Leadership By Modernizing Digital Signage For The Enterprise

Updates to Visual Networking Platform to improve security, increase interoperability, extend scalability and manageability for enterprise signage deployments. Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined solution for the enterprise AV-over-IP market, announces its latest software release which includes advancements to its IT-based Visual Networking Platform, expanding its support for large-scale corporate digital signage deployments.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Vivun Launches Eval to Bring Transparency and Trust to B2B Buying

New product from PreSales leader keeps buyers and sellers aligned, accelerating sales while dazzling customers. B2B buyers today are looking for a sure thing. They sail into vendor meetings educated, prepared, often having tried the product already. They’ve put off talking to sales until the last possible minute. They wanted to draw their own conclusions. Now they’re laser-focused on making sure the product can do what the business needs. They’ve been burned before. They’re not going to let it happen again.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Precisely Strengthens its Dynamic Weather Offering Through the Acquisition of Anchor Point

The acquisition will provide Precisely customers with a higher level of accuracy and planning through Anchor Point’s unmatched wildfire data. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced it has acquired Anchor Point Group, LLC, a provider of wildfire data, modeling, and related professional services. Anchor Point’s wildfire data will be part of the Precisely Dynamic Weather offering, which enables customers to mitigate risk through access to real-time, forecasted and historical weather data.
ENVIRONMENT

