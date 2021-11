Buyers of Mid-Sized CTV/OTT Inventory Twice As Likely to Beat Key Campaign Goals. PubMatic , a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, released the findings from a custom commissioned Forrester Consulting study entitled “New Opportunities for Scale and Value in OTT/CTV Advertising.” The study uncovers two significant findings. First, brands are unsatisfied with the limited number of media companies that they currently leverage for buying CTV/OTT inventory. Second, mid-sized CTV/OTT publishers present a major opportunity for brands to get more from CTV/OTT, including access to key audiences and higher campaign performance. The study, available for download here, surveyed 307 brand and agency buyers of OTT/CTV inventory in the U.S. and U.K.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO