Avaamo named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021

The pandemic has only accelerated the adoption of digital chat & voice assistants across the enterprise, driven by the consumer shift to be online and ever connected. Gartner estimates the Conversational AI Platform market to be $2.5 billion in 2020, growing at a staggering pace of 75% year over year. However, one of the biggest challenges in the industry today is the speed of deployment and time-to-value for such solutions. There are many self-serve bot builders in the market, but none of them achieve the right balance between serving the complex needs of the Enterprise and providing an easy to use platform. Haptik saw this huge gap driven by constant customer feedback, and has invested the last 18 months in building a platform that can solve this problem.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO