Kollective Announces Partnership with Touchcast to Securely Scale Stunning, High-Quality Broadcast Events

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKollective Technology, the leading software-defined enterprise content delivery network (ECDN), announced its integration with Touchcast, a global leader in premium communications. A trailblazer in the industry, Kollective was the first to bring an ECDN to market. Kollective has continually innovated on its ECDN platform ever since, releasing browser-based peering...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Pega Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Improve Personalization in Healthcare

Organizations to beneﬁt from more holistic customer views and deeper insights to provide optimal care across healthcare experiences. Pega systems Inc. today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud that will help improve experiences in healthcare with better data insights and personalization. This partnership between Pega and Google Cloud will bring together the capabilities of Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine and Pega’s suite of intelligent healthcare solutions. Organizations will be better positioned to deliver optimal care and health outcomes to millions of people by combining Google Cloud’s eﬃcient, comprehensive data platform and Pega’s personalized recommendations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Keyavi Data Wins CISO Choice Award for Transformative Data Security Innovation

Cybersecurity Pioneer Honored for Visionary, Paradigm-Shifting Solution that Self-Protects Data from Cybercriminals, Including Ransomware Attackers. Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity trailblazer whose game-changing technology is stopping cybercriminals in their tracks and reshaping the very nature of the data security industry, announced today that it won a CISO Choice Award in the data security category. This award — one of eight prestigious industry awards Keyavi has won so far this year — further distinguishes the company as a visionary shattering the cybersecurity industry’s preconceived notions of what data security should be.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

UgoVirtual™ and 6Connex Expand Strategic Partnership to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation of the Virtual and Hybrid Event Market Worldwide

Leading virtual/hybrid event solution providers ink expanded partnership agreement to strengthen mutual commitment to market growth and technological advancement. UgoVirtual™, a leading provider of advanced virtual/hybrid engagement solutions designed to meet the needs of the global conference and event industry, and 6Connex, the recognized global leader in virtual and hybrid event technology, today announce the signing of an expanded strategic partnership agreement.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Sovrn Research Shows ‘Engaged Time’ Delivers More Than Twice the Attention of Viewable Time

Measuring engagement is shown to drive an increase in attention. New research from publisher technology provider Sovrn shows that “Engaged Time” offers a better way to predict ad performance than the current industry standard. The IAB defines a viewable impression as one where at least 50% of the ad’s area is displayed onscreen for at least one second. Engaged Time goes significantly further by combining viewability with 45 distinct on-page consumer interactions, to measure when an ad has both the chance to be seen and when that person is actively engaged with the content.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Event Success Platform Grip Partners with CLIPr to Maximize the Value of Events

Organizers Gain Advanced Attendee Analytics; Attendees Can Search Video By Topic, Subtopic and Transcription for Maximum Efficiency. CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning (ML) to index video content and make it searchable, announced today a partnership with Grip, a leading event success platform for event professionals. Grip will leverage CLIPr to index live session content in real-time, allowing its event customers to offer their attendees and exhibitors CLIPr-enriched video, including ability to search by topic, subtopic or transcription. Grip is the latest CLIPr-embedded platform with functionality integrated directly into the Grip platform.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Rocket.net Launches Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting Solution for Agencies and Creatives

Free WooCommerce plugin enables agencies and creatives to effortlessly sell Managed WordPress Hosting. Rocket.net, the complete Managed WordPress Hosting Platform, announced that it has launched the world’s easiest and most customizable Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting product for agencies and creatives alike. “In the last 15 years, we’ve learned a lot...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Semarchy Partners with Tata Consultancy Services to Accelerate Advanced Master Data Management Capabilities

Partnership combines TCS DAEzMo™ – Data Estate Modernization – capabilities with the agility of the Semarchy Intelligent Data Hub™ to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and empower businesses with a single view of the core data across the enterprise. Semarchy, creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Userful Extends Its AV-over-IP Leadership By Modernizing Digital Signage For The Enterprise

Updates to Visual Networking Platform to improve security, increase interoperability, extend scalability and manageability for enterprise signage deployments. Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined solution for the enterprise AV-over-IP market, announces its latest software release which includes advancements to its IT-based Visual Networking Platform, expanding its support for large-scale corporate digital signage deployments.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Viant Partners With Beachfront to Scale Real-Time Programmatic Buying of Linear and CTV

Becomes the First DSP to Support Beachfront’s Linear TV Inventory. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, today announced the integration of Beachfront’s premium linear and connected TV (CTV) inventory into Viant’s Adelphic® advertising software. With the integration, Adelphic becomes the first demand-side platform (DSP) to support Beachfront’s unique linear TV inventory, which is enabled for real-time bidding.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Precisely Strengthens its Dynamic Weather Offering Through the Acquisition of Anchor Point

The acquisition will provide Precisely customers with a higher level of accuracy and planning through Anchor Point’s unmatched wildfire data. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced it has acquired Anchor Point Group, LLC, a provider of wildfire data, modeling, and related professional services. Anchor Point’s wildfire data will be part of the Precisely Dynamic Weather offering, which enables customers to mitigate risk through access to real-time, forecasted and historical weather data.
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

NFT API Provider Idexo Completes Its Stable Coin Distribution of Innovative Program

Recently, Idexo, the leading NFT API provider, has completed its stable coin distribution of the innovative program. Idexo has simplified the complexity with the integration of NFT related features. It applies an API and architecture that hide the complexity and present an easy-to-use, low-code interface and a compute credit. With...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Moogsoft Provides Unmatched Unified Cloud Monitoring Solution Through New Features and Integrations

AI Observability leader announces new product features including new and updated integrations and improved context indicators to improve workflow automation. Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and Observability leader, announced new product features and enhancements that increase context and improve workflow automation to provide customers with an unparalleled unified cloud monitoring solution. New enhancements and integrations include troubleshooting capabilities with Datadog for events and metrics; integration with Prometheus Alert manager to gain context and turn data into action; enhanced Landing Pages solution designed to answer user questions about features and configurations; and updates to reduce false positives and increase incident insights through flexible, transparent and preconfigured Splunk, Telegraf and AppDynamics integrations. Moogsoft’s unified cloud monitoring platform is the only solution that gives users the ability to view their entire tech stack in one dashboard while receiving automated, actionable insights to assist SREs and IT Operations teams in resolving issues quickly and efficiently.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Uniform Named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Uniform offers headless presentation management and personalization to help businesses connect BigCommerce with CMS, front-end and CDN of choice. Uniform today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Uniform’s composable platform. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can directly access Uniform’s platform from the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adverty Wins Third Us Patent for Brainimpression™, Bringing Ad Viewability Technology to Gaming on Mobile, TV Screens and the Wider Metaverse

Adverty AB (publ) has been granted its third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its in-game ad viewability technology BrainImpression™; a ground-breaking method for determining ad viewability and impressions within complex gaming environments. The multi-patented invention is one of the core functionalities of Adverty’s leading in-game advertising platform and now covers every screen used in traditional gaming and the so-called ‘Metaverse’ – from mobile phones, tablets and TVs to next-generation devices used for virtual and augmented reality.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Famecast Media and HipHopTV Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Music and Creator Economies

Famecast Media, an intelligent audience monetization platform and network, announced a strategic partnership with HipHopTV and the launch of HipHopTV.com (a new artist ecosystem built around hip-hop music, lifestyle, sports, and culture) powered by Famecast’s FAME (Fan Amplification Monetization Engagement) Platform. FAME helps content creators, including hip-hop musical artists, turn their creations, passions, and hobbies into a professional, monetized business.
ENTERTAINMENT
martechseries.com

Snowflake Service Provider Hakkoda Secures $5.6 Million in Funding

Hakkoda’s unique scalable teams model, deep Snowflake expertise, and customer innovation center in Costa Rica draws investment from Tercera and attention from customers. Hakkoda, the cloud data experts specializing in Snowflake, today announced it has received $5.6 million in funding to help companies extend the value of their Snowflake Data Cloud. The financing was led by Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from several individual investors. The funds will be used to increase Hakkoda’s presence in North America and Costa Rica, to expand its team of data engineers in Latin America, and to build vertical-specific solutions on the Snowflake platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kyvos Insights Launches BI-Acceleration-as-a-Service to Transform Cloud Analytics with its Smart OLAP™ Technology

Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, announced the general availability of its SaaS offering – Kyvos 365. Kyvos 365 will help enterprises analyze previously unimaginable amounts of data in matter of seconds, without worrying about deployment and maintenance.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Automated Greeting Application Software – Client Management Solution Launched

Chelmsford, Essex-based digital marketing agency Appkazoo has launched a new lead generation and client relationship management application known as LeadKazoo. The latest development from digital marketing company Appkazoo allows website owners to record personalised greetings that include a variety of calls to action, such as promotion opt-ins or links to social media channels. Visitors to a website are also offered the opportunity to make bookings, a feature that can be used for multiple purposes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

EcoVadis Launches New eLearning Platform to Help Customers Improve Sustainability Practices and Performance

EcoVadis Academy Helps Organizations Build Resilience and Drive Positive Impact Across Global Value Chains. EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, launched its EcoVadis Academy. The eLearning platform, available to EcoVadis customers, gives organizations guidance to tackle priority improvement areas across Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement practices. Adaptable to each customer’s sustainability journey, EcoVadis Academy helps organizations drive impact at scale within their value chains.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Wyre Reveals All-in-One, NFT Marketplace Solution Which Enables Developers to Build Marketplaces in Less Than 24 Hours

Wyre, a leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company, has launched an all-in-one NFT solution for building NFT marketplaces rapidly and securely. Wyre’s latest product rollout enables developers to build an NFT marketplace in less than 24 hours and builds on their current roster of API offerings, which are already utilized by some of the biggest names in the space, including Rarible, Nifty’s, and Flow.
TECHNOLOGY

