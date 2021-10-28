Kollective Announces Partnership with Touchcast to Securely Scale Stunning, High-Quality Broadcast Events
Kollective Technology, the leading software-defined enterprise content delivery network (ECDN), announced its integration with Touchcast, a global leader in premium communications. A trailblazer in the industry, Kollective was the first to bring an ECDN to market. Kollective has continually innovated on its ECDN platform ever since, releasing browser-based peering...martechseries.com
