Meridian Integration, a Jacksonville, FL based utility solutions provider, is excited to announce the recent release of El Paso Electric’s Mobile application. “We are thrilled to have created and launched this app on behalf of El Paso Electric (EPE). It is a natural extension of our IDEA Digital Customer Engagement solution and illustrates our commitment to staying ahead of the technology curve and supporting our clients in their customer experience (CX) initiatives and technology journeys.” said Todd Lamoureaux, CCO of Meridian. He further mentioned “We believe this app will have tremendous positive impact on EPE’s CX and look forward to implementing it across our existing client base and beyond.”

