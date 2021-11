Word of AMD’s Zen 4 has dominated the rumour mill lately, with leaks suggesting plans for a 16-core gaming laptop CPU. However, AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series isn’t the only processor in the pipeline, as the red team is also working on a new Zen 3+ lineup. Thanks to a new userbenchmark listingfor an unreleased Corsair Xenomorph AIO gaming PC, we now know that AMD could be cooking up a Zen 3+ APU with DDR5 support and Navi 2 graphics that could go up against Intel’s Iris Xe DG1 iGPU.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO