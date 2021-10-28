Pioneers Pick up Road Conference Victory

The Flambeau Falcons finished off their first season in 8-Man Football with a victory Friday night as they defeated the Fredric Vikings 54-20 to finish the season 5-2. The story of the night was the third play of the game as senior, Riley Ewer received a hand-off from Blake Moore as he walked into the end zone for the final time in what was an emotion moment after a season ending injury in the opening plays of the scrimmage in August. “My hats off to the whole Fredric coaching staff for allowing that moment to happen. I just asked if he could get a rush to get into the stat book, and coach Chanel said he would do one better and get him in the end zone. That is what sports are all about. There weren’t many dry eyes in the stands on that one as all eight seniors took the field and experienced that moment. It was just a special moment for a group of young men who have been together from the start to honor their team mate in that way,” stated head coach, Aaron Frafjord,

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO