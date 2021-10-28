CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching: The Myth of the 'Natural' Teacher

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 7 days ago

I tell you about my latest story, on the myth of the natural teacher. I ask you to share your experiences about learning how to teach. I point to articles about teaching you may have missed. A Damaging Myth. As a reporter who covers teaching, I spend a disproportionate...

A Teacher Put on a Fake Headdress To Teach Math. How Did This Even Happen?

A math teacher in Riverside, Calif. is under fire after a student recorded her putting on a fake headdress, tomahawk chopping, and war whooping to teach the concept of SOH CAH TOA (which, if it’s been a minute, is a mnemonic device to help you remember the three basic trig ratios). The viral video is shocking and difficult to watch. Even more so when you know that it was filmed by a Native student who began recording because he “felt that violence was being committed against him.” I realize that this teacher is not representative of the entire teaching community, but we also can’t continue to pretend that this kind of crap happens in a vacuum. This is a symptom of a much larger problem, and we must do better.
History teaching has substantially changed to address diversity, say teachers

Some 87 percent of UK secondary schools report making substantial changes to history teaching to address issues of diversity, according research by the universities of Oxford and Reading, based on an Historical Association survey of history teachers. According to the report, "The most important reasons cited for making changes to...
Teaching: Unpacking Students’ Academic Performance

I describe the questions explored in my latest story, on how freshmen are doing so far. I ask for your examples and ideas about courses that center students. I share one reader’s strategy for encouraging students to wear their masks correctly. We’re sorry. Something went wrong. We are unable to...
‘Teaching Around the World’: History club event focuses on challenges teachers face

The History Club presented “Teaching Around the World” in room 310 of Leonard Hall on Wednesday. Multiple professors from IUP in the American Language Institute Department shared their experience of teaching in other countries. This included the curriculum, funds, technology, sports and other topics. The professors are from different countries...
Race on Campus: Who Chooses Which Courses Satisfy Race-and-Ethnicity Requirements?

Welcome to Race on Campus. Last year, student activists pushed college administrators to offer or require courses with racial justice and people of color as the main subject matter. Enter new race-and-ethnicity course requirements. Now, on some campuses, the challenge is getting administrators’ approval of the course content. Our Oyin Adedoyin has more.
Your Career: Are You and Your Campus a Bad Fit?

Some factors to consider if you’re facing a stay-or-go decision about your job. Fall in higher education means having to decide whether to stay put or take your chances again on the job market. Whatever your position and rank, it can be difficult to decide to give up the familiar for a chance to be at a place that you hope will be a better professional or personal fit.
The Review: Two Paths for the University

Probably no single word has attached itself more stickily to the study of the postwar American university than “multiversity,” a neologism coined by Clark Kerr, then president of the University of California system, in 1963. Meant to capture the Cold War university’s expansive reach and functional centrality to American business, government, and military enterprise — Kerr called higher education “a prime instrument of national purpose” — the term was both a description and an ideal. It had detractors from the beginning. As one discontented lecturer wrote at the time, Kerr “welcomed the very developments that have made American higher education generally so lame.” (I am relying on Seth Rosenfeld’s informative 2013.
How to Keep the Ed Tech Momentum Going

For all the ways that schools and educators have changed since the pandemic, this may be the longest lasting: Teachers have a greater understanding of, and appreciation for, education technology.  Before COVID-19 shuttered the schools, it was not uncommon to hear teachers say they just don’t do technology. In Alexandria City Public Schools, where we […]
Steven Pinker’s Disciplinary Drift

Ast month, Steven Pinker published Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters. The book represents yet another milestone in the author’s slide from world-renowned linguist and cognitive scientist to apologist for Enlightenment values. The last decade has seen Pinker banging the drum for human progress, arguing that global society has progressed beyond its violent past thanks to modern science and medicine, the advent of industrialization, and the rise of a culture more amenable to reason and empathy. If only we could let go of our inherited reptile brain entirely, we could rise to ever greater heights — or so goes Pinker’s thesis.
The Future of Expertise

O you think “science is real,” as some yard signs have it? The slogan is not about reality but about society — it means “Scientists are trustworthy.” As a Chronicle reader, you’re unlikely to be in the camp of the extreme skeptics. You probably don’t think, for instance, that scientists are using the Covid-19 vaccine to malevolently insert a digital tracking chip into your bloodstream, as one of the more florid conspiracy theories of the moment has it. (Twelve percent of Americans believe this, apparently.) But outside of such fringe commitments, the spectrum of plausibly “reality based” attitudes toward our expert classes is very wide, including everything from implicit trust in the reliability of “Dr. Fauci” (credential firmly in place) to anxieties about ramped-up government surveillance and border control.
Triad foundation advocates for more diversity in STEM education

(WGHP) — A lot of kids have drones. “They may play with it and then stick it in the closet. But what they don’t know is there’s lots of careers out there for licensed drone pilots,” Ciandress Jackson said. You only have to be 16. And there’s money to be made. “So you can make […]
How to Improve the Administrator-Review Process

Earlier this year, an essay in The Chronicle on obtaining — and surviving — a “meaningful” administrator review was optimistic and open-hearted about its potential benefits. It should be formative, the essay argued, not evaluative: “An ‘administrator review’ is supposed to be a coaching tool to help leaders improve on the job, not decide if they get to keep it.”
Stand Up for What You Believe, President Fuchs

The assault on academic freedom and autonomy by right-wing political forces has been escalating in recent months. At the University of North Carolina, the governing boards and a major donor interfered in the tenure case of Nikole Hannah-Jones. Vaccination and mask mandates have beensuppressed at colleges in red states around the country. Presidential searches at the University of South Carolina,Fayetteville State University, and elsewhere were hijacked to insert political allies of governing boards. Recent events at the University of Florida have raised th.
Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children

Frederick Douglass is regarded as one of the most prominent abolitionists the world has ever seen. Alongside his extraordinary contributions as an influential speaker, writer and human rights advocate, Douglass – who was born into slavery and gained freedom in September 1838 – also wrote openly about his struggles with suicidal thoughts. Douglass’ writings are both revolutionary and transformative, particularly when considering that he lived during a time when several anti-literacy laws prevented enslaved Blacks from learning to read and write. Douglass published his first autobiography – “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” – in 1845. In it, he...
