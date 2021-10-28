CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Diversifies contributions

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Barnes supplied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Adequate despite hip problem

Barnes recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during a 103-95 loss Saturday versus Dallas. Though a hip injury forced him out of the game temporarily, Barnes was unfazed by it and returned to action. He recorded 15 points and five rebounds during the second half alone, so the hip issue doesn't look to be anything that will cost him time going forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Strong performance Friday

Barnes posted 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-83 win over Boston. Barnes came within one rebound of a double-double in Wednesday's season opener, but he was more productive in his second NBA appearance. The fourth overall pick has had plenty of playing time across the first two games of the season and should remain heavily involved for Toronto.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors notebook: Air of importance surrounds Barnes vs. Suggs matchup

TORONTO — On July 29, the Toronto Raptors took Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And they were promptly criticized for the decision — including from this very writer here. The reason for the trepidation about the pick was simple: Gonzaga...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Scottie Barnes' Raptors debut provides enticing base to build upon

TORONTO -- Scottie Barnes was observing the top of the key as Bradley Beal turned the corner and made it into the heart of the awaiting Toronto Raptors’ defence. The Washington Wizards star ended up getting stripped by a trailing Fred VanVleet as he collapsed into the rotating arms of OG Anunoby and Dalano Banton.
NBA
247Sports

NBA 'Noles Friday Recap: Scottie Barnes goes off for 25 in victory

A look at Friday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the Raptors, rookie forward Scottie Barnes played 35:29 and scored a career-high 25 points. He was 11-for-17 (64.7%) from the field, including 1-for-2 (50.0%) from deep. He was 2-for-2 (100%) at the line. He also recorded a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds. He added two assists, while committing just one turnover.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Raptors hit the jackpot on Scottie Barnes and it already shows

After Jalen Suggs led Gonzaga to an impressive college season, his draft stock immensely ascended despite losing to Baylor in the National Championship. Suggs has the impressive ball-handling skills and long-range abilities for fans to notice his all-around skillset. With that, as Toronto Raptors selected Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft instead of Suggs, many pundits criticized the choice of Masai Ujiri.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scottie Barnes to start in Raptors season opener vs. Wizards

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes will start on Wednesday in the regular-season opener versus the Washington Wizards, the team announced prior to the contest. Barnes finished the preseason by averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots on 46.8% shooting from the field. He led the rookie class in assists, while he also paced the Raptors in that category.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Backed by Barnes' breakout, Raptors find success by sticking to identity

BOSTON -- On the bus ride back to the hotel from their morning shootaround, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had a quick chat with Gary Trent Jr., his 22-year-old shooting guard. “We just had a little conversation, he asked me, “Do you wanna start?” I said ‘whatever you need...
NBA
theScore

Barnes' big night helps Raptors spoil Celtics' home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn't think Scottie Barnes played that badly in his first NBA game. Just in case, though, he had a chat with the rookie. “I did talk to him a couple of times in between the games. But I just said ‘You did fine, man. Just keep doing what you’re doing,’” Nurse said Friday night after Barnes broke out with 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 115-83 victory over the Boston Celtics.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Nurse: Scottie Barnes was 'excellent' leading Raptors to win

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on Friday commended Scottie Barnes after the rookie led his team to a blowout win on the road over the Boston Celtics. Barnes finished with a game-high 25 points, 13 rebounds — including six on the offensive glass — and two assists in the 115-83 victory at TD Garden. He converted on 11-of-17 shot attempts from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, in 35 minutes of work.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Returns to Saturday's game

Barnes (hip) returned to Saturday's game against the Mavericks. Barnes opened the second half after going to the locker room in the second quarter with a hip injury. He may land on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Bulls.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes returns after suffering left quad contusion

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes returned in the second half of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after suffering a left quad contusion, the team announced. Barnes bumped into an opposing player, and then began favouring his left hip. He limped to the locker room late in the first half, before returning to the bench.
NBA
SLAM

SLAM x Panini Rookie Spotlight: Scottie Barnes

The SLAM x Panini Rookie Spotlight is a weekly series covering the 2021 Draft Class. Every Friday, we’ll shine the spotlight on a different rookie who is making an impact, showing their potential or flying under the radar. Follow along throughout the 2021-22 season. If you search “Scottie Barnes player...
NBA
Yardbarker

Scottie Barnes Doesn't Flinch, Sealing Raptors Victory over Pacers

Even with the game on the line, nothing could rattle Scottie Barnes. The 20-year-old Toronto Raptors rookie stepped to the free-throw line with an opportunity to take a three-point lead over the Indiana Pacers. There couldn't have been anyone the Pacers would have preferred to be taking the game-sealing free throws. Barnes had been 1-for-4 from the charity stripe coming into the final seconds and the scouting report on him coming out of college suggested he couldn't shoot. But this time, there was ice in Barnes' veins. For the third time in his first seven games, Barnes eclipsed the 20-point mark, nailing both his free throws and clinching an ugly 97-94 victory on Saturday night.
NBA
AllRaptors

Watch: Jason Kidd Says Scottie Barnes is 'Going to be a Star'

Just two games into his NBA career, Scottie Barnes has already put the NBA on notice. His 25-point, 13-rebound double-double Friday night caught the attention of Dallas Mavericks coach and NBA legend Jason Kidd. "He's really really good," said Kidd, who was listed among the top 75 players in NBA...
NBA
FanSided

Raptors: 3 areas where Scottie Barnes has dramatically improved

When the Toronto Raptors drafted Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, some media talking heads weren’t quite sure what to make of him. While he had all the athleticism in the world, his unusual physical profile had some decision-makers wondering if he is an oversized point guard or traditional power forward.
NBA

