Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Diversifies contributions

Even with the game on the line, nothing could rattle Scottie Barnes. The 20-year-old Toronto Raptors rookie stepped to the free-throw line with an opportunity to take a three-point lead over the Indiana Pacers. There couldn't have been anyone the Pacers would have preferred to be taking the game-sealing free throws. Barnes had been 1-for-4 from the charity stripe coming into the final seconds and the scouting report on him coming out of college suggested he couldn't shoot. But this time, there was ice in Barnes' veins. For the third time in his first seven games, Barnes eclipsed the 20-point mark, nailing both his free throws and clinching an ugly 97-94 victory on Saturday night.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO