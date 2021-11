Ever since LeBron James took his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s been tough sledding for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their rebuild. The Cavs had some pretty bad lottery luck from 2018-2020. In 2018 they failed to move up, while in 2019 and 2020 they fell all the way to five after finishing with the second-worst record. Cleveland general manager Koby Altman did a very good job drafting and made the most of his picks adding the likes of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro, though.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO