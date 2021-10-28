Hey Guys, What Do You Do When You’re Sad?

I noticed that every time I go to a wedding there is kind of a scheduled time for everything. Rather than it feeling like the newlyweds are enjoying their night they are basically just moving from one photo op to the other. Not that they’re not having any fun at all but it just seems so stiff, and minutely planned. I know not every wedding is like this and so I wanted to know how all of you made your weddings more fun? What are some things that made all the difference or that you’d wished you had done instead?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 HOURS AGO