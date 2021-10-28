CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Hey Guys, What Do You Do When You’re Sad?

 7 days ago

Kristina Tripkovic/Unsplash

Make my arm look like a barcode （◞‸◟）
I listen to music and get away from people
Create or enjoying art :
- Play guitar
- Do calligraphy
- Listen to music
- Create poetry
- Singing
Honestly, I just allow myself to feel sad and just do whatever feels comfortable rather than trying to combat it. Sometimes I look at depressing quotes or memes, other times I'll doodle a bit or listen to music. A cup of tea will bring me a bit of comfort as well.

What do you do when you're sad? Tell us in the comments!

