Since 1716, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn has been welcoming overnight guests. Today, it is the oldest operating inn in the country and has landed the distinction as a Massachusetts Historic Landmark and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While you can always spend the night at this historic inn, you don’t have to in order to have a meal at the restaurant. If you enjoy dining at historic restaurants, make a reservation for breakfast, lunch, or dinner here at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO