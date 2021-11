ALLSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 152-year history, the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing has a deaf principal and deaf vice principal. “It’s actually the first public day school for deaf children in the U.S., and it was 1869,” says Dr. Michelle Eisan-Smith, the new head of school at HMS. Eisan-Smith is deaf, as is her assistant head of school, Jennifer Greenfield. They both spoke with WBZ-TV through an ASL interpreter. “I am very grateful to Boston Public Schools and the interview committee who has given us these opportunities to really be as inclusive...

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO