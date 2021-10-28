CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court documents: Grandson fatally stabbed 76-year-old woman on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

By Kara Dixon, Christine Bethea
 7 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a 76-year-old woman Wednesday night in Portsmouth.

Police say they responded to the 2800 block of Turnpike Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The victim, 76-year-old Carol Ann Jackson, was found with a life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

James Alexander Chapman, Jr. was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and shooting, cutting or stabbing in the commission of a felony.

James Chapman (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon obtained court documents that state the victim was Chapman’s grandmother.

According to a criminal complaint, Chapman’s mother called 911 after finding Jackson on the ground moaning with blood around her.

Jackson was at the home for dinner and planned on staying the night when the incident occurred, according to the paperwork.

Chapman’s mother had gone upstairs when she heard Jackson praying and suddenly a thud. When she returned downstairs she saw Chapman with blood on his hands, according to the criminal complaint.

The court documents also revealed that a kitchen knife was used and broke off when medics rolled Jackson over to attend to her.

They also stated that there was no known argument or disagreement leading up to the incident and that Chapman’s mother said her son had a blank stare on his face.

Chapman is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday morning.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

