RIP 1440p.... Like come on, the latest SoCs are more than capable of handling 1440p resolution... That is right. I have previously owned four phones with quad HD resolution, and the experience can be slightly better than conventional full HD ones. Currently typing on one of my older phones with a 2K display. It's really is very sharp to look at, but the one on Xperia 1 is a lot better compared to this one. Samsung displays with a quad HD are the best, but they removed that from base variants of the S-series which is shame. I understand it was for the battery life and that 120hz consumes quite a lot of it on higher resolution but at least as an option they may have provided like where the user can adjust whether they want full or quad HD resolution to run on the phone display.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO